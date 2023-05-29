Cork delivered a top display against Kerry despite departure of Aussie Rules ace Erika O'Shea

AFTER the Munster final win over Kerry it was no great surprise that Cork manager Shane Ronayne was delighted with his side’s performance.

“Certainly in the first half we were outstanding, both the forward play and the defence as well. To keep Kerry to a limited score we were delighted with that,” said Ronayne.

“We changed formation today and went with something different to try and disrupt Kerry. We felt it worked well against Waterford and we decided to go with it again.

“Look there were a few ropey moments in the second half and I would be very annoyed about the first five minutes of that and I think there were some questionable decisions given against us.

“But look I thought we finished really strong as well. We weren’t going to be in any trouble, players came off the bench did a huge job and it was needed on a very warm day.

“I just thought some of our forward play was the best I have seen in that first half though.

"Doireann O’Sullivan was outstanding for us today and she didn’t miss a shot in training on Friday night so we knew she was on form coming into the final.

UNBELIEVABLE

“An unbelievable display, but one of many. The inside forward line worked very hard and their movement was top quality.

"They are very clever footballers and were able to run at Kerry and open them up.

“Everything we have been working on came to fruition today in a game we came in as underdogs.

Cork keeper Meabh O'Sullivan making a penalty save from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh. Picture: Dan Linehan

"We probably didn’t feel that ourselves but Kerry have been one of the top teams in the country for the last few seasons.

We probably were rightly underdogs but in our own camp, we didn’t feel that way.

"We can be better than we were today, but we are still looking for a complete performance.

“But I think it would have been very hard to keep going at the pace we were at for the entire game but we can be very, very happy with the players.

“They have put in unbelievable work since the league finished and they are very committed.

"So look we will give them a bit of a break now and enjoy the celebrations for a day or two before we look at the All-Ireland series.

“We are into the group stage of that and so are Kerry and I have a feeling we might meet them again later on in the year.”

OPEN

Ronayne also confirmed that Erika O’Shea has left the panel ahead of the All-Ireland series.

“Erika opted to step away after the Waterford game and won’t be with us going forward.

"This was her decision, but the door is always open if she wants to return."