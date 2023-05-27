Lakewood season up and running after first CWSSL Junior Premier League win

Springfield Ramblers 1

Lakewood Athletic 3

LAKEWOOD recorded their first win of the season when they defeated Springfield Ramblers 3-1 in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Junior Women’s Premier League game which was played at the Stephen Ireland Astro pitch in Cobh last week, surviving a late rally from Springfield to claim all three points.

The visitors had a dream start to the game when in less than a minute went 1-0 up when Amy O’Carroll picked up the ball from inside the Springfield half and neatly crossed the ball into the centre where Michelle O’Regan fired the ball over Amy O’Reilly from 25 yards and into the back of the net.

Springfield were now chasing the game and pressed forward in an attempt to draw level, but at this stage play was going from end to end as both teams looked for ways to get behind their back line.

Springfield’s Jessica Geasley had a chance when her effort from outside the area was well held by Laura O’Donovan in the Lakewood goal as the home side pressed they were confined to taking chances from well outside the penalty area.

However, after a period of dominance from the visitors, they managed to double their lead in the 23rd minute when Chloe O’Donovan’s powerful shot from outside the area was deflected onto the post by the Springfield keeper only to fall back into the net as the visitors were well in control.

Springfield Ramblers who played against Lakewood in the CWSSL Junior Premier League at the Stephen Ireland Astro pitch in Cobh recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Lakewood’s O’Donovan’s free kick from near the touchline was well held by O’Reilly as they went in at the break 2-0 up.

It could have been a lot worse for Springfield after only four minutes into the second half but keeper Amy O’Reilly did well to save Niamh O’Donoghue’s penalty kick and five minutes later O’Reilly was called on again, making a diving save from Claire Nevin at the expense of a corner and then saw another chance being cleared off the line as Springfield were living dangerously.

As time went on, Springfield came more and more back into the game and pressed forward on a number of occasions forcing Lakewood to defend in numbers with keeper Laura O’Donovan doing well to gather the ball ahead of an incoming Emily Gogally midway through the second half.

However, in the 72nd minute Lakewood extended their lead even further when a long ball found Ciara Lee who ran towards the Springfield goal, her effort blocked by O’Reilly but managed to send the rebound into the net from 12 yards.

Springfield pressed forward in the late ten minutes of the game with Geasley’s effort going wide and Amy Burns’s effort going over the bar as they looked to get something out of the game.

They were rewarded with their effort in the 87th minute when Amy Burns’s cross from inside the area found Jane Mulvihill whose effort from 12 yards went under the Lakewood keeper and into the net.

However, with additional efforts coming from Geasley and Lauren Breen, Lakewood managed to hold out and claimed all three points on the day.

Springfield Ramblers: Amy O’Reilly, Louise Burke, Amy Meade, Aisling Savage, Rebecca Meade, Tiffany Taylor, Amy Burns, Kerri Hancock, Ursula Lynch, Jessica Geasley, Jane Mulvihill, Emily Gogally, Lauren Breen

Lakewood: Laura O’Donovan, Ciara O’Leary, Ali Roche, Cliona Barrett, Amy Lynch, Holly Kierans, Niamh O’Donoghue, Chloe O’Donovan, Amy O’Carroll, Michelle O’Regan, Sarah Geaney, Claire Nevin, Ciara Lee, Niamh O’Leary, Ava O’Hare, Aoife Barrett

Referee: Simon Drislane.