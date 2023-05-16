Ben O'Connor and Micheál Mullins hail depth of Cork U20 team's character

Even when his side fell four points behind in the second half of the Munster final, Cork U20 hurling manager Ben O’Connor kept the faith.

In topping the round-robin table, the Rebels had shown themselves to have good staying power with the capacity for a late kick to move free of the opposition. That ability was tested to its fullest at TUS Gaelic Grounds on Monday night as a strong start to the second half by Clare had seen them turn a four-point deficit on its head. However, Cork remained composed and they scored eight of the game’s final ten points to win by 1-23 to 1-21.

“We believe in these fellas,” O’Connor said.

“There were a few mistakes made at times but it was in trying to do the right thing so the boys won’t get in any hassle for that.

“I think you saw the bottle and the heart of the lads there against Clare and that was the main thing.

“I think we’re better against the breeze and it just took us a while to adjust to having it at our backs, there were a few silly mistakes and it cost us scores.

“Once we rectified that, you could see it there near the end, fellas were still full of running. What more can you ask for on a Monday night in May than to be inside in an All-Ireland final in two weeks? It’s just brilliant for these lads.”

An All-Ireland final against Offaly and Wexford awaits as Cork target a third title in four years. Having the knowledge that the team will dig deep is a comfort to the management.

“Those fellas, they do that every day for you,” O’Connor said.

“In all of the games this year, we were behind but started going in the last ten minutes and got scores.

“They train as they play and we knew that if we were there or thereabouts with ten minutes left, they were going to do the same thing.”

Cork manager Ben O'Connor celebrates with Ross O'Sullivan after the win over Clare. Picture: Inpho/Ben Brady

Cork’s goalscorer was captain Micheál Mullins and he concurred with O’Connor in terms of the importance of coming through tough tests.

“Right from the start of the year, we dealt with coming from behind and being under pressure,” he said.

“That’s one thing about the lads. In every game, we’ve been under pressure for patches – there’s no point saying otherwise, we didn’t start at our best in a few games – but we’ve always stuck to the plan and stayed with what we know.

“I think every fella trusts that and trusts the fella next to him, in front of him and behind him and the fellas coming in off the bench.

“We know that if we stick to the gameplan, we’ll win the game. We’ve seen it before and why change it now? It was the same on Monday, Clare got a run on us but every fella kept his head down and kept working hard and fought hard.”

Mullins – son of former Cork star Mickey – scored his goal when Cork were on top in the first half, his brilliant individual effort making it 1-7 to 0-5.

“It opened up for me,” he said.

“It’s something you try when you’re a kid and in club games, these little runs and little dummies, but they don’t always work.

“Today it came and I said I’m going to give it a shot and it worked, thank God! Some days it mightn’t come off but it did on Monday and I’m glad that it did and I’m glad to get the win.

“Whoever gets the scores, it doesn’t matter really – once we won and got the cup, that’s all that matters.”

One more big test awaits, but Mullins – an All-Ireland winner at the grade under Pat Ryan in 2021 – acknowledged the importance of celebrating this win, too.

“It’s something you dream of when you’re a kid,” he said.

“This group of lads, from the start of the year, we gave it everything. I can’t thank the management enough.

“It’s a great honour and these are the nights you imagine being a part of – winning a Munster medal with your best friends, fellas you went to school with and that you played hurling with all the way up.

“It’s a great feeling. I’m actually shocked now and I can’t put it into words. No better boys to do it than the lads in there, I wouldn’t change them for the world and same with the management, I wouldn’t change them for the world either.”