James McCarthy and Fiona Santry continue their fine form at the East Cork Division Championships

James McCarthy made it seven road race titles in all at the East Cork Division Championships at Ballynoe while Fiona Santry continued her fine form when taking the shorter women’s race in course record time.

These championships took place for the first time back in 1980 and have continued unbroken since.

They were one of the few annual events to continue during Covid-19 and the two races sees the men compete over five miles with the women having a shorter distance of 3km.

The men have four tough circuits to navigate and for most of the journey McCarthy and his new East Cork AC clubmate Tony Forristal were inseparable.

It was only on the final hill that the Ballincurrig man made his move and at the line, reached in a time of 26:14, he had a clear eight seconds to spare over Forristal who was running as an individual following his transfer from Midleton.

First three in the women's 3km East Cork Championship at Ballynoe: Suzanne Alcock (Ballymore-Cobh), third; Fiona Santry (East Cork), first; Vicki Spiteri (Midleton), second. Picture: John Walshe

Defending champion Nick O’Donoghue had to settle for third in 27:16, just seven second slower than 2022, with John Spelman, second last year, running a half-minute faster to take fourth in 28:15.

“It was a good honest race, Tony and myself were neck-and-neck all the way,” said McCarthy.

“I’m kind of surprised with my form as I’m not training as much as I used to.

"It’s always nice to win here and to get your name on the cup, there’s a lot of history there and it’s nice to add the name to it again.” The women’s race over 3km is of a more recent vintage and Santry, winner of the Cork County road title the month before, made her intentions clear from the start.

Increasing her lead as the race progressed, she crossed the line in a time of 11:03 to improve the previous best of 11:22 set by Sinead Kevany back in 2017.

Denis Fitzgerald, Denis Cronin, Kieran O'Byrne and Ian Montgomery from the Watergrasshill club at the East Cork Road Championship at Ballynoe. Picture: John Walshe

Vicki Spiteri of Midleton repeated her second place of last year with third spot going to Suzanne Alcock from the Ballymore-Cobh club.

At the prize giving in the local hall, a special presentation was made to former secretary of the East Cork Athletics Division, Tim Twomey, in recognition of his many years of service.

Results

Men 5-Mile

1 J McCarthy (East Cork) 26:14; 2 T Forristal (unatt) 26:22; 3 N O’Donoghue (East Cork) 27:16; 4 J Spelman (East Cork) 28:15; 5 T Hawkins (Carraig na bhFear) 28:24; 6 D Giltinan (East Cork, M40) 28:47.

Team (outside first three): 1 Carraig na bhFear 36; 2 Ballymore-Cobh 57; 3 East Cork 67.

Women

3km 1 F Santry (East Cork, F35) 11:03; 2 V Spiteri (Midleton, F35) 12:10; 3 S Alcock (Ballymore-Cobh, F35) 12:20; 4 K Walsh (Carraig na bhFear) 12:36; 5 E Giltinan (East Cork, F35) 12:49; 6 N O’Connor (East Cork, F40) 12:51.

Team (outside first three): 1 East Cork 19; 2 Carraig na bhFear 25; 3 Ballymore-Cobh 42.