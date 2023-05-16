Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 10:30

James McCarthy and Fiona Santry continue their fine form at the East Cork Division Championships

James McCarthy and Fiona Santry continue their fine form at the East Cork Division Championships

James McCarthy (left), winner of the East Cork Road Championship receiving the Willian J Curran Trophy from John Hennessy (right, Chairman of the East Cork Athletics Division. Also included is Willie O'Mahony, Treasurer East Cork Athletics Division. Picture: John Walshe

John Walshe

James McCarthy made it seven road race titles in all at the East Cork Division Championships at Ballynoe while Fiona Santry continued her fine form when taking the shorter women’s race in course record time.

These championships took place for the first time back in 1980 and have continued unbroken since. 

They were one of the few annual events to continue during Covid-19 and the two races sees the men compete over five miles with the women having a shorter distance of 3km.

The men have four tough circuits to navigate and for most of the journey McCarthy and his new East Cork AC clubmate Tony Forristal were inseparable. 

It was only on the final hill that the Ballincurrig man made his move and at the line, reached in a time of 26:14, he had a clear eight seconds to spare over Forristal who was running as an individual following his transfer from Midleton.

First three in the women's 3km East Cork Championship at Ballynoe: Suzanne Alcock (Ballymore-Cobh), third; Fiona Santry (East Cork), first; Vicki Spiteri (Midleton), second. Picture: John Walshe
First three in the women's 3km East Cork Championship at Ballynoe: Suzanne Alcock (Ballymore-Cobh), third; Fiona Santry (East Cork), first; Vicki Spiteri (Midleton), second. Picture: John Walshe

Defending champion Nick O’Donoghue had to settle for third in 27:16, just seven second slower than 2022, with John Spelman, second last year, running a half-minute faster to take fourth in 28:15.

“It was a good honest race, Tony and myself were neck-and-neck all the way,” said McCarthy.

“I’m kind of surprised with my form as I’m not training as much as I used to. 

"It’s always nice to win here and to get your name on the cup, there’s a lot of history there and it’s nice to add the name to it again.” The women’s race over 3km is of a more recent vintage and Santry, winner of the Cork County road title the month before, made her intentions clear from the start. 

Increasing her lead as the race progressed, she crossed the line in a time of 11:03 to improve the previous best of 11:22 set by Sinead Kevany back in 2017.

Denis Fitzgerald, Denis Cronin, Kieran O'Byrne and Ian Montgomery from the Watergrasshill club at the East Cork Road Championship at Ballynoe. Picture: John Walshe
Denis Fitzgerald, Denis Cronin, Kieran O'Byrne and Ian Montgomery from the Watergrasshill club at the East Cork Road Championship at Ballynoe. Picture: John Walshe

Vicki Spiteri of Midleton repeated her second place of last year with third spot going to Suzanne Alcock from the Ballymore-Cobh club.

At the prize giving in the local hall, a special presentation was made to former secretary of the East Cork Athletics Division, Tim Twomey, in recognition of his many years of service.

Results 

Men 5-Mile 

1 J McCarthy (East Cork) 26:14; 2 T Forristal (unatt) 26:22; 3 N O’Donoghue (East Cork) 27:16; 4 J Spelman (East Cork) 28:15; 5 T Hawkins (Carraig na bhFear) 28:24; 6 D Giltinan (East Cork, M40) 28:47.

Team (outside first three): 1 Carraig na bhFear 36; 2 Ballymore-Cobh 57; 3 East Cork 67.

Women 

3km 1 F Santry (East Cork, F35) 11:03; 2 V Spiteri (Midleton, F35) 12:10; 3 S Alcock (Ballymore-Cobh, F35) 12:20; 4 K Walsh (Carraig na bhFear) 12:36; 5 E Giltinan (East Cork, F35) 12:49; 6 N O’Connor (East Cork, F40) 12:51.

Team (outside first three): 1 East Cork 19; 2 Carraig na bhFear 25; 3 Ballymore-Cobh 42.

More in this section

Presentation Brothers College defeat Douglas Community School in Senior Cork Cup final  Presentation Brothers College defeat Douglas Community School in Senior Cork Cup final 
Daire Connery outstanding as Na Piarsaigh beat Kanturk in SHL Daire Connery outstanding as Na Piarsaigh beat Kanturk in SHL
The Longshot: Taking a swing at picking the PGA winner The Longshot: Taking a swing at picking the PGA winner
other sports
<p>The Cork team stand for the national anthem. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

U20 hurling: Driven and skillful Cork mirrored their manager Ben O'Connor

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more