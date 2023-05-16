Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 09:30

Douglas Hall capture national title in dramatic fashion with victory over Castlebar

Douglas Hall goalkeeper Hordii Kirian was named Man of the Match after defeating Castlebar Celtic to win the SFAI Subway U16 trophy
Douglas Hall capture national title in dramatic fashion with victory over Castlebar

Douglas Hall players and coaches after defeating Castlebar Celtic to win the SFAI Subway under 16 National trophy final at Cahir park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Howard Crowdy

Douglas Hall 2 Castlebar 1 

“Never in our wildest dreams would we have thought that we would become National Champions, let alone Local Cup winners – we always had belief but to achieve success is remarkable,” remarked assistant coach Kevin Tynan after Douglas Hall captured the SFAI Subway U16 National Cup. 

They defeated Castlebar 2-1 in a cracking final which was played in Cahir last Saturday afternoon.

Douglas Hall were the stronger team at the start of the game dominating possession throughout the pitch and pressing forward at every opportunity, with Castlebar soaking up the pressure but confined in their own half for some time.

However, a rare opportunity from the Castlebar centre-forward who stole a yard on the Douglas Hall defence and found himself one on one with Hordii Kirian who managed to foil his attempt on goal pulling off a tremendous save.

Douglas Hall captain Finn Hagermark raises the trophy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Douglas Hall captain Finn Hagermark raises the trophy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eventually, the pressure paid off for Douglas Hall when a Conor O’Halloran corner found team captain Finn Hagermark who climbed highest in the box to head home a firm header into the roof of the net.

It was one-way traffic for most of the first half with Douglas Hall pressing, Conor O’Halloran’s effort from close range somehow going over the bar as the Cork team led 1-0 at the break.

The second half started well for Douglas Hall, but Castlebar were gaining confidence and started to come more and more into the game gaining possession as they looked for an equaliser.

Eventually Castlebar broke through the Douglas Hall defence with less than 15 minutes remaining and were buoyed by their score as they continued to press forward. 

The Douglas Hall backline of Calun Kearney, Jonathon McLaughlin and Tom Hickey did an excellent job in standing firm.

Castlebar had a chance to take the lead soon after but a penalty kick was brilliantly saved by Hordii Kirian as Douglas were living dangerously.

Douglas Hall goalkeeper Hordii Kirian. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Douglas Hall goalkeeper Hordii Kirian. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

However, Douglas Hall’s second goal came with less than five minutes remaining when Lewis Linehan’s cross found Eoin Gibson who slotted the ball home into the bottom corner of the Castlebar net.

Late drama as Castlebar hit the post right at the death with their centre-forward sending the ball toward the goal from the rebound with Man of the Match Hordii Kirian again saving brilliantly as Douglas Hall hung on for a famous win.

Assistant manager Kevin Tynan remarked that it was fantastic for the boys to win a National Cup title following the Local Cup and went on to thank manager Derek Weldon, Dylan Collins, who had guided the team from the early part of the season, and Gareth Lyons, with the team since the academy day. 

A special thanks went to all of the parents who had been with the club and team through thick and thin and to supporters, sponsors and friends who had made all this possible.

Douglas Hall players celebrate after defeating Castlebar Celtic. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Douglas Hall players celebrate after defeating Castlebar Celtic. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Douglas Hall: 

Hordii Kirian, Calum Kearney, Tom Hickey, Finn Hagermark, Robert O’Leary, Dylan McCarthy, Jonathon McLaughlin, Evan Cummins, Shane O’Mahony, Conor O’Halloran, Eoin Gibson, Quentin Danza, Michael Morley, Lewis Linehan, Shane Tynan, Reece Lyons.

More in this section

Presentation Brothers College defeat Douglas Community School in Senior Cork Cup final  Presentation Brothers College defeat Douglas Community School in Senior Cork Cup final 
Daire Connery outstanding as Na Piarsaigh beat Kanturk in SHL Daire Connery outstanding as Na Piarsaigh beat Kanturk in SHL
The Longshot: Taking a swing at picking the PGA winner The Longshot: Taking a swing at picking the PGA winner
cork soccercsl
<p>The Cork team stand for the national anthem. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

U20 hurling: Driven and skillful Cork mirrored their manager Ben O'Connor

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more