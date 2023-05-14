Douglas Hall defeat local rivals Corinthian Boys in U14 cup cracker

Douglas Hall 3 Corinthian Boys 0

MacDarragh Lynch was the hero of the hour as he bagged all three goals in Douglas Hall’s win over local rivals Corinthian Boys in the U14 Cup final in front of a large crowd in Turner's Cross.

In the first attacking move, Corinthians keeper David Clarke O’Leary cleared the ball from well out of his area ahead of an advancing Douglas Hall’s Jack Punch in the fifth minute as Hall looked for an early score.

Douglas Hall’s Jack Punch managed to break through the Corinthians' back line in the 20th minute but was denied by the body of keeper David Clarke O’Mahony who made a brave save at the feet of the forward.

Douglas Hall's Liam O'Regan winning possession from Corinthian Boys' David O'Leary. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Liam O’Regan then skilfully controlled the ball in the area only to see his effort go over the bar.

Soon after, Douglas Hall’s MacDarragh Lynch crossed in from the near side which was met by Jack Punch whose effort was well saved by Clarke O’Mahony as Douglas Hall were starting to create chances and pile on the pressure.

The goal came in the 28th minute when MacDarragh Lynch got on the end of a long ball deep into the Corinthians penalty area and despite being tackled by the keeper the ball just trickled over the line for the opening score.

Douglas Hall's MacDarragh Lynch celebrates after scoring a goal against Corinthian Boys in the U14 Local Cup final at Turner's Cross. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Corinthians Killian McCabe almost equalised in the 33rd minute but his effort was well-blocked by Ruaidhri McElwain in the Douglas Hall goal as the half drew to a close.

Douglas Hall pressed looking for a second, with Lynch coming close but sent his effort wide and had another attempt from Jack Punch which was saved smartly by Clarke O’Mahony.

Douglas Hall made it 2-0 in the 45th minute when Lynch met a ball from the far side and duly fired the ball home from 15 yards.

A free near the end line fell to Liam O’Regan which was well saved by Clarke O’Mahony as Douglas Hall were well in command. Corinthians Eli Murphy McKeon’s 30-yard free in the 55th minute was well covered by Ruaidhri McElwain.

Moments later Player of the Match MacDarragh Lynch got his hat-trick from the edge of the area.

HALL: Ruaidhri McElwain, Patrick Murphy, Josh McGorry, Mark Keeshan, Ronan McCarthy, Finn Doyle, Darragh O’Flaherty, John Dollard Young, Jack Punch, Liam O’Regan, MacDarragh Lynch, Cillian Ross, Ciaran O’Callaghan, Callum Hanna, Tom Collins, Harry Whelan, Thomas Kiernan.

CORS: David Clarke O’Mahony, Fionn Power, Max Meade, Cormac Sheehan, Ryan Dunne, Killian McCabe, Callum Harrington, Eli Murphy McKeon, Dalius Pogozelskis, Darragh McKeon, David O’Leary, Matthew Sullivan, Sean Fleming Byrne, Alex Jenkins, Chris Scully, Victor Wilson.

Referee: Pat Cambridge