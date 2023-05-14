Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 09:10

Corinthian Boys hold off Ringmahon Rangers in U12 Cup final at Turner's Cross

Rory O'Sullivan's second-half goal was the difference between two well-matched sides
Celebration for Corinthian Boys after winning the Blackwater Motors U12 Local Cup final at Turner's Cross. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Howard Crowdy

Corinthian Boys 1 Ringmahon Rangers 0

RORY O’Sullivan’s goal in the 50th minute was the difference as Corinthians Boys defeated Ringmahon Rangers in an entertaining and exciting Blackwater Motors U12 Cup final in Turner's Cross.

Corinthians had the first chance after only 90 seconds of play when Will Pollack struck the ball from outside the area which was well held by Max Higgins in the Ringmahon goal. 

They had another opportunity in the eighth minute but Rory O’Sullivan hit the post from a corner kick.

Ringmahon’s Keelan Ryan managed to skip past the Corinthians keeper only for his effort on goal cleared off the line by Corinthians' Jaidee Foley while at the other end Corinthians' Conor Barry had a chance in front of goal from the edge of the area which went wide.

Corinthians Ben Senga’s long-range free kick just dipped over the Ringmahon crossbar in the 23rd minute, but two minutes later Ringmahon came close again when Keelan Ryan’s cross was met by Shania West whose effort was cleared off the line by Ben Senga and duly cleared as play was going from end to end.

Both teams challenged for possession in the second half with Corinthians Bobby Power’s effort being well saved by Higgins in the Ringmahon goal while at the other end Ringmahon’s West’s effort went wide from within the penalty area.

Corinthians pressed forward with Harry Ledwith’s shot from 15 yards covered by Higgins and Eanna Ronan’s and Matko Simek's efforts both going wide.

Corinthians Conor Barry had a chance in the 50th minute only to see his attempt go over from 15 yards.

After a period of pressure, Corinthians eventually found the back of the net in the 55th minute when Rory O’Sullivan picked his spot inside the area and fired the ball home to give Corinthians the lead with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Corinthian Boys' Rory O'Sullivan (second left) celebrates after scoring the winning goal. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Ringmahon pressed for an equaliser, but Corinthians were buoyed up by the goal and kept Ringmahon in their own half and counted down the clock and duly celebrated when the final whistle blew.

The trophy was presented to team Corinthians captain Will Pollack with Jadiee Foley being presented with the Player of the Match Award.

Neil Cronin, treasurer, Cork Schoolboys League, presenting the player of the match award to Jaidee Foley of Corinthian Boys. Picture: Denis Minihane.
CORS: Szymon Rybek, Jaxon O’Leary, Ben Senga, Will Pollack, Jaidee Foley, Eanna Ronan, Ben O’Sullivan, Matko Simek, Conor Barry, Harry Ledwith, Rory O’Sullivan, Oisin Finn, Sam Cromie, Caleb Twohig, Bobby Power, Matthew Thompson.

RINGMAHON: Max Higgins, Jack Forde, Zack Cooper, Alex McLaughlin, Ryleigh Brett, Noah White, Kyron Forde, Peter White, Shania West, Keelan Ryan, Killian Kelleher, Aaron Delaney, Adam Gouja, Dara O’Neill, Jake Doherty, Liam Bolster. 

Referee: Allan Martin

