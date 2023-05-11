U15 Local Cup joy for Midleton after epic clash with Mallow

Mallow United 1 Midleton 1 (Midleton win 4-2 on penalties)

THE U15 Dennehy’s Health and Fitness Local Cup Final went all the way at Turner's Cross with Midleton edging out the penalty shootout to claim the silverware.

Mallow had the first chance after just two minutes, Jamie Barry finding himself in possession in the box but keeper Senan Carroll produced a good reflex save.

Midleton's Cormac Deane looked very comfortable on the ball for his side, providing some assured touches in the opening ten minutes.

Mallow had another chance on a quarter of an hour, Kieran Isaak pressuring the keeper before Jamie Barry's audacious overhead kick went just wide.

With 20 minutes gone, Deane had the best chance of the half up to that point, driving into the box and producing an effort that was bound for the bottom left corner only for a brilliant save by Diarmuid O'Riordan.

With a few minutes left in the half Deane let fly again, this time from the edge of the box, but the equally impressive O'Riordan produced a brilliant fingertip save.

Midleton had the majority of the chances in the first half but couldn't get their noses in front.

Eoin Looney tried to light a spark for Mallow early in the second half, dribbling through several players but his effort went high and wide.

At the other end, Ben Geary had a brilliant effort on goal that demanded another outstanding save from O'Riordan to keep the game at nil-all.

Cathal Foley, Mallow, clears from Zak Butler, Midleton. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Just five minutes from time and somewhat against the run of play, Mallow took the lead.

Kieran Isaak closed down the ball and squared it to Eoin Looney who controlled well and put it in the back of the net.

Midleton looked for an equaliser but Diarmuid O'Riordan made some brilliant saves as the final whistle approached.

With the clock in the red, man of the match Cormac Deane stepped up for his side and pounced on a loose ball in the box, lobbing the keeper to send the game to extra time.

Both keepers made some brilliant saves and kept their respective sides in the game at different junctures and they would have their own say in the outcome as the game went to penalties.

It was the Midleton keeper Senan Carroll who was the shootout hero, saving two penalties and scoring the deciding spot kick; securing the cup for his side and sparking euphoric scenes under the floodlights.

Midleton celebrate their win over Mallow United at Turner's Cross. Picture: Jim Coughlan

MIDLETON: Senan Carroll, Dara Birdthistle, Shane O'Mahony, Liam Lynch, Ben Geary, Ben Fitzgerald (c), Cormac Deane, Sean Dempsey, Alex McSweeney, Zak Butler, Andrew Brenner, Alex Horgan, Jack Byrne, Ronan McKessey, Artan Illic, Darragh Lynch.

MALLOW Diarmuid O'Riordan, Adam O'Reilly, Kevin Isaak, Cathal Foley, Ronan Luddy, Matthew Scanlon, Barry O'Driscoll, Eoghan Murphy, Jamie Barry, Eoin Looney (c), Kevin Isaak, Jack Oviawe, Chris Amundala, Billy Looney, Kenneth Plaku, Michael O'Riordan.

Match officials: Fionn McCarthy, Pat Cambridge, Razvan Neidoni, Denis Morley.