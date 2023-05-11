Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 09:01

Carrigaline U13s deliver against Castleview at Turner's Cross

Second half treble for MVP Olly Lynch won the Local Cup for Carrigaline
Carrigaline U13s deliver against Castleview at Turner's Cross

Teammates congratulate hat-trick hero Olly Lynch in Carrigaline United's win over Castleview at Turner's Cross. Picture: Larry Cummins

Conor Daly

Carrigaline United 3 Castleview 0

IN front of a fine crowd on a sunny evening at Turner's Cross, Carrigaline United got the better of Castleview in the U13 Local Cup final. as Olly Lynch hit a hat-trick

The game got off to a frantic start, with both teams clearly amped up for the occasion. The southsiders had the first chance, Dean O'Halloran playing through Josh O'Brien but the keeper intervened before he could get a shot away.

Carrigaline thought they had an opener after just three minutes but the linesman raised the offside flag.

On 10 minutes the impressive Dean O'Halloran broke through the middle before letting fly from the edge of the box, his effort going narrowly over the crossbar.

Daniel Peyton was a real captain for Castleview, making a number of surging runs through the middle and breaking up the play for his side.

Daniel Peyton, Castleview, battles Carriagline. Picture: Larry Cummins
Daniel Peyton, Castleview, battles Carriagline. Picture: Larry Cummins

The pace died down as the first half drew to a close, with Carrigaline still on top but Castleview starting to get on the ball a bit more.

O'Halloran was the playmaker again just before halftime, playing in Charlie Kennedy down the right who got a shot away but a deflection guided it safely into the keeper's hands, keeping the teams level at the break.

Carrigaline started the second half well, O'Halloran having two chances in quick succession but O'Connor pulled off a brilliant double save.

Olly Lynch went close for them a couple of minutes later, a long free kick finding him in the box, but his effort curled over the crossbar.

Castleview then had their first real chance of the game from a corner, Jordan Ikechukwu seeing his header go just the wrong side of the crossbar.

Ten minutes in, Carrigaline saw their dominance rewarded and found the opener. Cian O'Neill broke into the box and squared the ball to Olly Lynch who tapped in at the far post.

Bolstered by their first goal, Carrigaline pressed on and continued to create chances.

Jack O'Connor, Carrigaline United, makes a clearance against Castleview. Picture: Larry Cummins
Jack O'Connor, Carrigaline United, makes a clearance against Castleview. Picture: Larry Cummins

With just a few minutes left on the clock, Olly Lynch produced a magnificent individual goal, dribbling past four defenders and firing the ball into the left top corner.

On the next attack, Dean O'Halloran powered through the middle brilliantly and was taken down for a penalty.

Man of the Match Lynch stepped up and completed his hat trick, securing cup glory for himself and his team.

CARRIGALINE: Jack Ward, Jack O'Connor, Hamza Aldewanah, Jamie Lynch, Cian Gallagher (c), Cian O'Neill, Charlie Kennedy, Dean O'Halloran, Josh O'Brien, Dylan O'Driscoll, Olly Lynch, Cian O'Connell, Darragh Virgo, Zach Newman, Hugh Shields, Danny Calnan.

CASTLEVIEW: Darragh O'Connor, Kyle McCarthy, Jake O'Donovan, Calum Towler, Sean Crean, Daniel Peyton (c), Jordan Ikechukwu, Evan Swan, Lee Coughlan, Calum Healy, Zack Kenny, Shay O'Sullivan, Mason Quilligan, Cody Maher, Liam Kelly, Michael Cairns.

Match officials: Razvan Neidoni, Pat Cambridge, Fionn McCarthy, Denis Morley

More in this section

The Longshot: Not too late to guess who will be host with the most The Longshot: Not too late to guess who will be host with the most
Joseph O’Brien-Whitmarsh 5/5/2023 Chelsea, West Ham, and Spurs fighting to sign Cork City teenager
Douglas Hall prove too good for Kinsale in CSL U16 cup final Douglas Hall prove too good for Kinsale in CSL U16 cup final
cork soccercsl
<p>Artists impressions of FAI Centre of Excellence Glanmire.</p>

FAI scrap plans for proposed centre of excellence in Glanmire 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more