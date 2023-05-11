Carrigaline U13s deliver against Castleview at Turner's Cross

Carrigaline United 3 Castleview 0

IN front of a fine crowd on a sunny evening at Turner's Cross, Carrigaline United got the better of Castleview in the U13 Local Cup final. as Olly Lynch hit a hat-trick

The game got off to a frantic start, with both teams clearly amped up for the occasion. The southsiders had the first chance, Dean O'Halloran playing through Josh O'Brien but the keeper intervened before he could get a shot away.

Carrigaline thought they had an opener after just three minutes but the linesman raised the offside flag.

On 10 minutes the impressive Dean O'Halloran broke through the middle before letting fly from the edge of the box, his effort going narrowly over the crossbar.

Daniel Peyton was a real captain for Castleview, making a number of surging runs through the middle and breaking up the play for his side.

Daniel Peyton, Castleview, battles Carriagline. Picture: Larry Cummins

The pace died down as the first half drew to a close, with Carrigaline still on top but Castleview starting to get on the ball a bit more.

O'Halloran was the playmaker again just before halftime, playing in Charlie Kennedy down the right who got a shot away but a deflection guided it safely into the keeper's hands, keeping the teams level at the break.

Carrigaline started the second half well, O'Halloran having two chances in quick succession but O'Connor pulled off a brilliant double save.

Olly Lynch went close for them a couple of minutes later, a long free kick finding him in the box, but his effort curled over the crossbar.

Castleview then had their first real chance of the game from a corner, Jordan Ikechukwu seeing his header go just the wrong side of the crossbar.

Ten minutes in, Carrigaline saw their dominance rewarded and found the opener. Cian O'Neill broke into the box and squared the ball to Olly Lynch who tapped in at the far post.

Bolstered by their first goal, Carrigaline pressed on and continued to create chances.

Jack O'Connor, Carrigaline United, makes a clearance against Castleview. Picture: Larry Cummins

With just a few minutes left on the clock, Olly Lynch produced a magnificent individual goal, dribbling past four defenders and firing the ball into the left top corner.

On the next attack, Dean O'Halloran powered through the middle brilliantly and was taken down for a penalty.

Man of the Match Lynch stepped up and completed his hat trick, securing cup glory for himself and his team.

CARRIGALINE: Jack Ward, Jack O'Connor, Hamza Aldewanah, Jamie Lynch, Cian Gallagher (c), Cian O'Neill, Charlie Kennedy, Dean O'Halloran, Josh O'Brien, Dylan O'Driscoll, Olly Lynch, Cian O'Connell, Darragh Virgo, Zach Newman, Hugh Shields, Danny Calnan.

CASTLEVIEW: Darragh O'Connor, Kyle McCarthy, Jake O'Donovan, Calum Towler, Sean Crean, Daniel Peyton (c), Jordan Ikechukwu, Evan Swan, Lee Coughlan, Calum Healy, Zack Kenny, Shay O'Sullivan, Mason Quilligan, Cody Maher, Liam Kelly, Michael Cairns.

Match officials: Razvan Neidoni, Pat Cambridge, Fionn McCarthy, Denis Morley