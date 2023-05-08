Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 19:55

Promotion joy for Tyreik Wright as Plymouth Argyle win League One title 

Dylan O’ Connell

CORK'S Tyreik Wright is an EFL League One champion following Plymouth Argyle’s 3-1 victory over Port Vale on the final day of the season.

The Pilgrims were ensured of promotion after beating Burton Albion 1-0 at the end of April, and they rubber stamped their celebrations by making sure they pipped Ipswich Town to the league title.

The winger, who once lined out for Lakewood Athletic in the Cork Schoolboys League, has been with Plymouth since he transferred to the club on a permanent basis from Aston Villa in January 2023.

The Pilgrims go up with 101 points collected from a season that saw them lose just seven out of 46 games.

Wright started off the year with Bradford City in EFL League Two and he made 15 appearances for The Bantams before going to Home Park.

Plymouth also reached the EFL Trophy final this season but Wright could not play as he was cup tied over his spell with Bradford.

This finishes a long season for the striker, a year that started with a defeat to Israel in the play-off for the U21 European Championships with the Republic of Ireland.

Wright was one of the stars of that team under Jim Crawford and he helped them qualify for the next phase of the competition for the first time in the country’s history.

The winger featured in the 1-1 draw with Israel at Tallaght Stadium and the stalemate in Tel Aviv, he also had a penalty saved in the shoot-out by Daniel Peretz.

This was another chapter in the unfolding career of a winger that first made his name known by winning the Shield with Ireland and getting the U17s to the quarter finals of the European Championships in 2018.

The winger signed a professional contract from Aston Villa in 2021 and he was then sent on loan to a number of clubs so that he could get first team senior football appearance.

He first went to Walsall and that was followed by spells at Salford City, Colchester United, and Bradford City.

Wright managed to score four goals for The Bantams before getting recalled by Villa in January 2023.

The contract he signed at Plymouth was described as a ‘long term deal’ and the he will now play in the EFL Championship for the first time.

The Pilgrims have been working towards playing in the second tier of the English football pyramid since 2010, when they suffered back to back relegations and ended up in League Two.

The challenge now for Wright and the players around him is staying in the division, as the last team in their position was Wigan and they were recently relegated back to League One.

