Churchvilla take the honours in CWSSL U13 Plate final with victory over Riverstown

Churchvilla 2

Riverstown 0

Churchvilla captured the GE Healthcare CWSSL U13 Plate Final by defeating Riverstown 2-0 in an exciting Finals Day Opener at MTU last weekend with a goal in each half settling the game.

Churchvilla had a dream start to the game scoring after a minute of play when Ella Sloane managed to outrun the Riverstown defence and raced into the area and sent the ball into the Riverstown net from 15 yards.

Riverstown’s first real effort came in the 13th minute when after a period of dominance saw the Churchvilla keeper Mary Kate Hannon save from Eabha Ni Fhlatharta’s effort from the far corner right at the far post as Riverstown looked for the equaliser.

Churchvilla pressed forward again with chances falling to Isabelle Wenham and Jayla Nugent who were able to get behind the Riverstown defence on a number of occasions but not able to add to their score as they went in at the break 1-0 up.

A minute into the second half Churchvilla’s Ella Sloane raced towards the Riverstown keeper Rebecca Cotter who did well to block the forwards shot on goal and made three further excellent stops in the 36th and 41st minutes from Sophie Murphy, Aoibhinn Nyhan and Jayla Nugent and was certainly keeping her team in the game.

However, midway through the half Churchvilla after a period of dominance, added a second when Jayla Nugent beat the offside trap and ran towards goal scoring from 15 yards giving Rebecca Cotter no chance with time running out for Riverstown to get back into the game with less than 15 minutes remaining.

Riverstown attempted to come forward in the closing stages of the game but were met by a solid Churchvilla defence who counter attacked on a number of occasions with the Riverstown back line holding but in the end it was Churchvilla who took the honours on the day.

The Under 13 Plate trophy was presented by Alison Ryan, Chairperson CWSSL to team captain Isabelle Wenham who was also presented with the Player of the Match for her outstanding performance for her team throughout the hour as the Churchvilla team celebrated their win in front of a large group of supporters and friends.

Churchvilla: Mary Kate Hannon, Doireann Nyhan, Meta Zukauskaite, Sophie Murphy, Aoibhinn Nyhan, Elizabeth Prislak, Laura Murray, Jayla Nugent, Sarah McIlroy, Lilly Masterson, Olivia Jancik, Ella Sloane, Isabelle Wenham, Lilly O’Dwyer, Sapoirse Aherne, Erin Hegarty, Holly Simms, Emma Murray

Riverstown: Lilly O’Mahony, Alannah Kelleher, Ciara O’Callaghan, Seren McKernan, Rebecca Cotter, Grainne Deasy, Ali Brennan, Aoibh McGrath, Maria Hayes, Lilly O’Connell, Lucy Hogan, Melanie O’Keeffe, Kate Martin, Aine Morrissey, Carly Condon, Eabha Ni Fhlatharta, Jane Ryan, Lilly O’Reilly

Referee: John Desmond.