Cobh Ramblers impress in 4-1 win over Finn Harps

Cobh Ramblers 4 Finn Harps 1

COBH made it consecutive 4-1 victories as they comfortably beat Finn Harps on Friday night in St Colman’s Park.

The hosts put the pressure on early, as Conor Drinan’s long throw fell to Cobh’s Charlie Lyons who struck it on the volley, but his effort was deflected over for a corner.

Cobh Ramblers’ pressing intensity in the early stages paid off, as Wilson Waweru’s backheel to Drinan allowed the forward to cross the ball low into James O’Leary, who slid onto the end of the delivery and poked it into the bottom corner, putting the hosts in front in the 7th minute.

Minutes later, Lee Steacy was called into action at the other end, producing an excellent save to deny Keith Cowan a goal on the volley. The Finn Harps defender managed his effort as Cobh failed to deal with the danger.

Harps continued to pile on the pressure though, as Porter took a shot from distance in the 15th minute that was well saved by Steacy. The Rams keeper produced an even better stop two minutes later though, as Noe Baba drilled a powerful effort that was curling away from Steacy, but the Cobh goalkeeper managed to get down low and divert it away.

Ramblers doubled their lead in the 29th minute, as Waweru played a clever ball through to Kervick, who fired across goal and into the top corner, leaving Tim-Oliver Hiemer with no chance.

Finn Harps goalkeeper Tim Oliver Hiemer holds onto the ball ahead of Charlie Lyons of Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cobh almost made it three moments after, as O’Leary dispossessed Baba, before passing to Kervick who was in a great position, but the winger dragged his effort wide of the goal.

Harps got right back into the game in the 38th minute, as Seamas Keogh’s delivery from a free kick was headed back across goal by Daithi McCallion before falling to Baba who turned and struck it sweetly across goal and into the bottom corner.

The Rams started the second period strongly, as Waweru forced a quick save from Hiemer, but Brendan Frahill’s effort was then well blocked by McCallion.

Ramblers drew blood once more, this time in the 57th minute from defender Charlie Lyons. Tiernan O’Brien set Drinan up, but his effort was saved superbly by Hiemer. However, the German goalkeeper could do nothing to stop Lyons from heading it in on the follow-up.

Kervick then made it four for the hosts in the 68th minute, as Harps couldn’t get the ball clear from the box. It fell to Liam, who smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Ramblers managed the game well in the closing stages and earned a big three points ahead of their trip to Waterford next Friday.

COBH RAMBLERS: Lee Steacy; Michael McCarthy, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Wilson Waweru, Conor Drinan, Liam Kervick, Dale Holland, Tiernan O’Brien, James O’Leary, Jason Abbott.

Subs: Charlie O’Brien for O’Brien (78), Justin Equaibor for Lyons, Claudio Osorio for O’Leary (both 84), Callum Stringer for Holland, Jake Hegarty for Waweru (both 87).

FINN HARPS: Tim-Oliver Hiemer; Shane McMonagle, Keith Cowan, Daithi McCallion, Caoimhin Porter, Katlego Mashigo, Noe Baba, Seamas Keogh, Michael Harris, Okwuy Okwute, Filip Fjeldheim Da Silva.

Subs: Sean O’Donnell for Okwute (61), Max Johnston for Harris (70), Kevin Jordan for Mashigo, Jamie McKinney for Porter (both 79).

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).