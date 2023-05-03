Liam Buckley announced as new Cork City Sporting Director

CORK City have announced the appointment of four-time League of Ireland champion Liam Buckley as the club’s new Sporting Director.

This was one part of the vision that new owner Dermot Usher laid out for the club when he took over in December 2022.

The former Irish international, with two senior caps, played for a number of clubs on the continent before going into a managerial career that lasted over 20 years in the League of Ireland.

The Dubliner is best known for his spell with St Patrick’s Athletic from 2012-2018 as he brought every trophy available to Richmond Park, and he helped them reach the third round of the Europa League qualifiers in 2013.

Buckley was also involved with Sporting Fingal, as he was their manager through their three-year spell in the League of Ireland. He masterminded the club’s promotion from the First Division, victory over Sligo Rovers in the 2009 FAI Cup final, and finishing fourth in the Premier Division in 2010.

That project came to an end over the financial crisis as chairman Gerry Gannon had restrictions placed on his assets by NAMA and Sporting Fingal were unable to find a new backer.

Buckley was most recently in charge of Sligo Rovers, and he achieved European qualification twice during his time at the Showgrounds.

Cork City will be a different challenge as their men’s team is currently second from bottom in the Premier Division with only two wins picked up all season.

BIG TASK

Buckley is now tasked with working with manager Colin Healy and building on the work that the coach has done, which includes winning the 2022 League of Ireland First Division.

Dermot Usher welcomed the appointment, saying: “I am delighted to welcome Liam to the club. He has had a long and very successful career in football and brings a huge amount of knowledge and experience to the role.

“Liam will be focused on assisting the club in terms of player recruitment, as well as supporting the good work already being done on the football side of things. His knowledge and experience will be a big asset to us as we look towards the summer and beyond, so I am very pleased to have him on board.”

Buckley added: “I am very pleased to be joining Cork City FC. I have had some very good conversations with Dermot and the staff at the club, and am really looking forward to working with everyone. Having been promoted back to the Premier Division last season, we are all keen to build on the good work that has already been done and work together to help this club achieve the potential it has.”