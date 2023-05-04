Cork v Tipp tactics: Extra defender sweeping might be better bet than a third midfielder

THE Cork hurlers started their opening Munster SHC fixture with a dominant win over the Déise, giving Pat Ryan the perfect start to his tenure.

However, in the wake of that victory, Cork fans will have mixed feelings.

On one hand, a nine-point win in a Munster Championship match is always something to be impressed with, but were Cork that impressive, or were Waterford that disappointing? The visitors looked completely and utterly disillusioned in front of a crowd of 29,104, and they paid the price for it.

Cork were confident, strong, and clinical — three attributes they lacked at times last season.

There’s no denying that the majority of the goals Clare conceded at home to the Premier were of their own accord, but Cork cannot underestimate the threat that Liam Cahill’s men pose in front of goal. Tipp will be full of confidence after their win against Clare, and they will have nothing to lose as they line out in the Rebel County.

If Cork want to pick up another two points, they’re going to have to be prepared for a much tougher challenge than the one they faced last weekend against Waterford.

PREPARATION

Tactically, Pat Ryan got things spot on against the Déise. Despite being named as Cork’s number three, Robert Downey played in a wing-back role and he thrived. Whenever the Glen Rovers’ man found space, he found the target, and he produced two stunning long-range efforts.

Ryan’s decision to play Luke Meade as a midfield anchor gave Darragh Fitzgibbon the option to roam freely, a role he always excels in. Crucially, Meade’s presence in the middle third alongside Man of the Match Brian Roche ensured Cork maintained their defensive shape, easing the pressure on the backs.

Still, Waterford found chances, and were it not for the stops produced by Patrick Collins in the second 35, the result could have been very different. This is something that will have to be addressed this weekend.

Tipperary have now had a week off to prepare for this fixture and plan around Cork’s game.

Tipp will be fresh, hungry, and eager to reach the All-Ireland series. They will be the first real test of Cork’s resolve.

Ryan has to prepare a tactical approach that can counter the attacking prowess of Tipperary, while simultaneously punishing their weak spots.

DEFENSIVE SOLIDITY

The Rebels will need to be cautious not to compromise defensive solidity, because any early goals will put Cork against the wall, and we know how that turned out for Clare.

There’s no doubt Cork were vulnerable at times in defence last year, and with the absence of Sean O’Donoghue, it’s highly likely Tipperary are going to come out swinging and target Ryan’s full-back the way they did Lohan’s in Ennis a fortnight ago.

Tipperary managed 14 goals in six league games this season, with five of those scored by Jake Morris, and two of them by Jason Forde. The duo scored a combined 4-10 against the Banner, and will certainly be a threat that could leave Ryan relying on his contingencies.

Should they start in the corners, Damien Cahalane and Niall O’Leary will have a tough test in dealing with Forde and Morris. Ciarán Joyce and Tommy O’Connell cleaned up at the back against Waterford, but it might suit the Rebels best to have a seventh defender, rather than a third midfielder against the Premier.

Tipperary have shown that they’re more than just their league form with their defeat of Clare, and if Cork’s backs aren’t on it from the whistle, things could go very wrong in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

MOVEMENT

One aspect of Cork’s game that will certainly need to be improved before Saturday night is the movement from those in the final third of the pitch.

Last week, Cork’s forwards were often lethargic out of possession, and there was very little energy in their press, particularly in the first half.

The absence of Shane Kingston was certainly felt in that regard, and Robbie O’Flynn made an instant impact on his return from injury.

Conor Lehane and Shane Barrett were often caught out in the 50/50 duels, and Seamus Harnedy suffered a similar fate. Patrick Horgan was by far the best of the forwards. He was agile in possession and looked like he had a point to prove, working hard on and off the ball.

Patrick Horgan of Cork pops a pass from Jack Fagan and Jamie Barron of Waterford. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Declan Dalton was strong on his championship return, but he and the rest of the forwards will need to match Hoggy’s energy on Saturday if Cork are to make it two from two.