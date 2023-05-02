Carrigaline’s fine form continues in the CSL U14 premier division

Lakewood Athletic 0 Carrigaline United 3

CARRIGALINE had a comprehensive win away at Lakewood on Sunday, stretching out their lead at the top of the U14 Premier Division and maintaining an impressive unbeaten run in this campaign.

The game was played at breakneck pace early on with both sides trying to get a foothold in the game. Carrigaline soon settled in and found their groove, Sam Colter with some assured touches in the middle of the park for his side.

With just five minutes gone the away side had their first real chance, Harry Sisk turning well at the edge of the area and getting his shot away but it trailed to the left and wide.

Then Colter had a good long-range effort from outside the box that went just over the crossbar. Jack Keane tried his luck from the same distance just a minute later, his shot even closer but somehow staying on the wrong side of the post.

Lakewood had their first chance with fifteen minutes gone, a ball from the right finding Fionn Walsh but his effort went to the right and wide.

Both sides were really trying to get the ball down and play, making for an enjoyable watch with some great passing from the two teams.

Eoghan Ahern was impressive for the away side throughout, linking play well in the middle and driving his team around the pitch.

Cormac Moloney thought he was through when he rounded the keeper on half an hour but the impressive Carrigaline forward just ran out of room at the end line to leave the game scoreless at the break.

Jack Hayes, Lakewood Athletic and Jack Keane, Carrigaline United contest this ball. Picture: Dan Linehan

But twenty seconds after the restart Carrigaline were in front. Moloney won the ball on the left and ran well with it before playing in Harry Sisk at the edge of the box who supplied a fine finish into the bottom left corner to give his side the lead.

The game was still even after the opener, with nothing between the sides. However, Carrigaline slowly started to get on top of their opponents, finding space between the lines and creating chances.

Eoghan Ahern had one such chance after some good build-up play, his effort from inside the area going over the crossbar.

Carrigaline were winning the battle in the middle of the park and holding firm at the back, meaning the home side struggled to find an equaliser; but certainly not for a lack of effort.

Midway through the half Jamie McCarthy tested the away keeper Patrick O’Sullivan but was denied by a good reflex save.

With less than ten minutes to play a long crossfield ball found Moloney who controlled well and slotted the ball calmly into the bottom right corner to double his side’s lead; a well-deserved goal for all his efforts.

With the clock running down Eddie Bowen got possession on the right, drove into the box and the ball fell to Sisk at the back stick who had an easy tap-in. A third goal to guarantee all three points.

LAKEWOOD: James Harrington, Jack Hayes, Scott Richmond, Padraig Skehan, Cillian McDonnell, Jack McCarthy, Alex Hennessy, Cillian Barr, Fionn Walsh, Connor Holstein, Jamie McCarthy.

CARRIGALINE: Patrick O’Sullivan, Eddie Bowen, Eoghan Ahern, Jack Keane, Daniel Herlihy, Cian O’Connell, Sam Colter, Cormac Moloney, Harry Sisk, Ryan O’Connell.

Subs: Cian Gallagher, Jack O’Connor, Lee Pardy.

Referee: Richard Fitzgerald.