Tony Considine: Intensity, attitude and raw aggression, Cork hurlers were men on a mission

WHAT a weekend of Munster Hurling Championship action.

It started with a brilliant game between Limerick and Clare — the Banner County coming out on top has opened up this championship.

Who is the smart money on now for the three teams to come out? At the moment, it is anyone’s guess. That is the beauty of the championship. Could it even come down to scoring differences?

I felt sorry for the people who weren’t in Limerick, as they missed a great occasion, but I feel more sorry for the people that could not see the game on RTÉ.

Whose fault is this? Is GAA or RTÉ? People would appreciate Sky now if they had it.

Anyway, making my way to Cork, I was wondering if we were about to have a repeat of what I saw in the Gaelic Grounds.

There was a bit of a buzz in the crowd. Cork supporters wondering how their team would perform, some people agreeing with my column on Friday, and others not so sure.

Would the Cork team line out the way it was picked? Or would there be plenty of positional changes?

It’s great to be going to a beautiful stadium like Páirc Uí Chaoimh — you feel good there even as a spectator, wonderful facilities. I won’t mention the traffic, but sometimes you have to suffer to get what you want.

In the warm-up, sometimes you can see a lot in the body language of players, if energy is good or bad, if the bounce is in the body, if touch is good, and most importantly if the mentality is good. A bit of tension, but not too much.

Cork had all the plusses here. They looked full of energy and up for the fight.

Waterford, on the other hand, looked the opposite, like a very tired team. I did not think this Waterford team looked very fit against Limerick, and the proof of that was in their performance in the first half. One point from play... Waterford were not at the races. A lack of belief.

Cork, on the other hand, looked like a team on a mission; raw aggression in everything they did, full of intensity, more than I have seen in Cork in the last number of years.

There was no standing on ceremony, they were first to the ball all over the pitch.

Darragh Fitzgibbon set the tone in the free role he was given with a few early scores. Brian Roche the same in the middle of the field, with great help from Luke Meade.

Conor Lehane showed great early touches as well. And I don’t think I have ever seen him work so hard.

Declan Dalton’s free-taking from long distance was very impressive. Seamus Harnedy and Patrick Horgan have all the experience, and while the legs aren’t what they used to be, their brains are still working. Very valuable to this Cork team.

The big thing, the display of the defenders.

Patrick Collins had one of his best games for Cork, bringing off some good saves at times.

Niall O’Leary won his tussle with Dessie Hutchinson. Damian Cahalane, a guy who has been criticised by the Cork public, was really solid, putting his body on the line. He may not be your flashy hurler, but he is one tough defender and a serious athlete.

STAR

The outstanding defender, though, was Robert Downey.

Jack Prendergast of Waterford in action against Robert Downey of Cork. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

He is not the greatest athlete to look at, he has that gangly run, but he is so important to Cork. He got a couple of great scores and showed real leadership when it was needed.

Three Cork defenders were yellow-carded, and that is not a bad thing at times, it shows they were serious. At one stage I could see five Cork players chasing one Waterford player, that tells you the attitude on the day. Only 10 points conceded from play, top work.

Pat Ryan will be very happy, but he knows that this was a poor Waterford display.

There are tougher tests ahead, none more so than next Saturday night against Tipperary.

They do not get easier after that either, but knowing Pat, he will have his homework done.

He will have this Cork team well-grounded for what lies ahead.