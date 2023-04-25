Kinsale advance in the U16 local cup with a penalty shootout win over Corinthian Boys

Corinthian Boys A 1

Kinsale AFC 1

(Kinsale win 3-2 on penalties)

PENALTIES were needed to separate Corinthians and Kinsale in their U16 Joma/Sportsgear Direct Local Cup Quarter-Final on Sunday, with the visitors progressing to the final four.

The away side had the better share of early possession but it was the hosts however who had the earliest glimpse of goal after five minutes, John Hourihan almost benefiting from a mix up at the back.

The tie was even in the early exchanges with no real chances for either side and the vast ma-jority of the football being played around the middle of the park.

Hourihan had the first real effort on goal for the home side after 15 minutes, his strike going just to the right and wide. At this point Corinthians started to settle into the game and get on top of the opposition.

Corinthians Boys A's captain Aaron Murphy evades the challenge from Kinsale's Joey Hogan during the recent U16 Cup match at Castletreasure. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Kinsale however were solid in defence, the assured Ollie O’Louglhin holding firm with some no nonsense defending for his side throughout.

Despite the lack of chances it was still a closely contested cup game, with the intensity and physicality matching the occasion and nothing to separate the sides at the break.

Kinsale almost took the lead just after the restart, Cal O’Brien battled through the middle and his strike was bound for the bottom right corner only for a brilliant fingertip save from the keeper.

A couple of minutes later the visitors broke again, this time Luca Dalton played in down the right.

He was denied a clear goal scoring opportunity by what the referee deemed to be foul play and so the home side were reduced to ten men for the second half.

The visitors broke the deadlock midway through the half after winning a free kick at the edge of the area following some good play from Rory O’Brien.

He stepped himself and unleashed a spectacular effort into the right top corner.

The keeper got a hand to it but it was an unstoppable strike worthy of taking the lead.

Ryan Mullin had a chance for Corinthians on the next attack, looking like he would certainly score only for an outstanding reflex save from Niall Corrigan to maintain Kinsale’s lead.

That lead wouldn’t last long though. With ten minutes to go Jayden Mullins swung in a free kick from the left and Thomas Kelly was on hand to knock it in and level proceedings.

Ryan Mullin of Corinthians Boys A attempts to break away from Kinsale's Aaron Walton at the U16 Cup match at Castletreasure. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Kinsale had a flurry of late chances, hitting both the crossbar and the upright but were just unable to get the ball over the line meaning the game went to extra time.

Luka Veljanoski had a decent shot on target for the hosts but neither side produced enough to prevent a penalty shootout.

There were four spot kicks saved in the shootout as they keepers took the spotlight but ultimately it was Kinsale who prevailed.

Credit must be given to Corinthians, who pushed the opposition all the way despite being down to ten men.

Corinthian Boys A: Frederick Dietze, Thomas Hayes, Conor Harte, Sean Anthony Kelly, Aaron Murphy, Odhran Dromey, Jayden Mullins, Fintan O’Brien, John Hourihan, Thomas Kelly, Ryan Mullin.

Subs: Luka Veljanoski, Aidan Cotter, Callum O’Sullivan, Jonny Horgan, Jack Sheehan.

Kinsale AFC: Niall Corrigan, Oisin Geuaret, Liam Kirwan, Ollie O’Louglhin, Conall Kingston, Sean Cuthbert, Joey Hogan, Rory O’Brien, Luca Dalton, Aaron Halton, Cal O’Brien.

Subs: Tommy Kinirons, Oscar Ryan, Tomek Wiertelak, Diarmuid O’Connor.

Referee: Pat Ryan.