Midleton U14s blast past Lions and roar into SFAI National Cup final

Midleton 9 Lions FC 2

MIDLETON swept aside the challenge of Laois side Lions FC and stormed into the SFAI U14 National Cup final with a masterclass at Knockgriffin.

The home side pressed forward from the start and found the back of the net in the fourth minute when Shane Forde gathered a pass from Edvard Pidoyma on the far side and ran into the area sending the ball past the Lions keeper Rian Dwyer for the opening score.

The home side continued to press forward with Forde having two additional chances on goal while at the other end, Lions' Alex Sheppard had a chance only to see his effort go wide of the Midleton post.

Midleton doubled their lead in the 14th minute when Forde managed to round the keeper and duly sent the ball into an empty net as the home side were cruising.

However, within a minute Lions FC managed to pull one back when Sean Dempsey ran into the area and sent the ball past Jack Mills as the visitors were back in the game.

Midleton's Charlie McCarthy clashes with Lions FC's Sean Dempsey. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Midleton almost added a third minutes later when Forde’s cross went across the goal line only but Alex Wilson’s effort at the far post was caught on the line by the keeper. They finished the half on a high when they added a third just before the break with Forde's hat-trick when he slipped the ball past Mills.

Within a minute of the restart, Midleton added a fourth when a free kick near the touchline was headed in by Ciaran Kelly at the far post as the game was well and truly won at this stage.

A brace from Alex Wilson in the 43rd and 44th minutes with both goals scored in the penalty area increased Midleton’s lead even further and had another chance moments later only for Forde to send his effort over the bar from close range.

Lions managed to pull one back in the 54th-minute courtesy of Sean Demsey’s penalty, but within a minute Midleton had made it 7-2 when Edvard Pidoyma turned in the centre and sent the ball into the Lions net.

Midleton continued to press forward and contained Lions in their own half who were at this time well and truly beaten and disheartened as the goals just kept on coming.

Midleton's Alex Wilson skips past a challenge from Lions FC's Danny Campion. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Midleton added an eighth in the 63rd minute when a corner kick was swung in, the Lions keeper doing well to keep the ball out as it bounced off the crossbar and on the line only for Ciaran Kelly to step up and tap the ball into the net from close range.

The home side concluded the rout when Alex Molumby turned in the centre and netted from 13 yards to cap off a magnificent performance.

MIDLETON: Jack Mills, Ronan Mackessy, Stephen Comerford, Ciaran Kelly, Charlie McCarthy, Nikolai Van Ascheraden, Alex Wilson, Artan Iliukovic, Shay Forde, Edvard Pidoyma, Eoin McCarthy, Padraig Murphy, Conor O’Brien, Ryan Cremin, Brayan Wiecek, Alex Molumby, Caleb Murray.

LIONS FC: Rian Dwyer, Sean Mockler, Jamie Mahony, Danny Campion, Evan Stanley, Harry Donoghue, Alex Sheppard, Conor Dempsey, Sean Dempsey, Joey Dempsey, Fionn O’Sullivan, Cormac Flynn, Matthew Bowe, Brett Hovenden, Sean Farrell, Shane Townsend.

Referee: Davie O’Donoghue