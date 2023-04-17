The Longshot: Is this finally to be City’s year in Europe?

OUR golf tips haven’t been going well of late but as luck would have it we have the opportunity of making two wrong predictions this week.
The Zurich Classic beginning on Thursday on the PGA has been played as a two-man team event in its last five renewals.
The format will be fourball and foursomes in alternate rounds, like the Ryder Cup with 80 pairs taking part. Our pick for the Masters and third-placed last week at the Heritage Patrick Cantlay teams up once again with his pal Xander Schauffele and they return as defending champions and are 3/1. This duo have performed excellently in Presidents and Ryder Cups and a top-10 finish is almost a certainty for them. The winners the year before were Aussies Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith, but both are on the LIV Tour now. Smith is the 10/1 favourite to win on that tour next weekend at 10/1 on home soil in Adelaide. In 2020 the event didn’t take place because of covid.
Another formidable pair will be Californians Collin Morikawa and Max Homa (6/1), while Heritage playoff winner Matt Fitzpatrick will team up with his less talented brother Alex at 50/1.
Ryder Cup captains present and past Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker will also form a team and are a big price at 125/1.
Recent World Matchplay winner and local college graduate Sam Burns and Billy Horschel (multiple T10 finishes at this event in Louisiana — Horschel triumphed in 2018 with Scott Piercy and also won individually in 2013) and Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell (6/1) will also be high-profile partners in with a chance of topping the leaderboard.
The betterball format is likely to be the most important in terms of scoring. Last year Cantlay and Schauffele shot -25 across their two rounds of the fourball (combining for rounds of 59 and 60) and just -4 across their two rounds of foursomes.
We’ll opt for South Korean duo Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, who beat Cantlay and Schauffele in the President’s Cup last September the only time they were paired together on the final afternoon fourball.
Burns and Horschel are probably the best value at 22/1 but we’ll opt for the Korean duo at 14/1.
MONAGHAN’S last-gasp win over Tyrone is potentially the game of the championship at this early stage. The Farney men are serial survivors in Divsion One of the league and could capture an Ulster Championship in what is likely to be the last season for ace marksman Conor McManus.
They are 4/1 to capture the Ulster title. Derry are 11/10 favourites after their win over Fermanagh.
Second favourites Armagh (7/2) meet Cavan at Breffni Park, but the home side have been causing surprises in the competition during the past few years and should not be written off at 9/4.
NEW York play their first ever game on away soil when they face Sligo this weekend.
They had their first win in Connact over Leitrim a fortnight ago and are 13/2 to overcome their hosts on Saturday afternoon.
The Connacht champs will come from Sunday’s clash between Galway and Roscommon.
Padraic Joyce’s All-Ireland finalists are 1/2 to win at Dr Hyde Park. They beat them in last year’s decider but lost by a single point in the league clash.
Both are already ensured a place in the race for Sam, whoever wins the provincial championship will have the benefit of being seeded in the last 16.
THE Munster Senior Hurling championship gets underway this weekend with the Rebels sitting out the opening set of fixtures.
Limerick will likely make short work of Waterford at home, but Clare and Tipp cannot be separated by the bookies and could produce a real humdinger.
We’ll settle on a three-timer on the midweek football action however, and take Benfica to win in Milan (though maybe not advance), Napoli to win at home and Real to draw in London at 12/1.