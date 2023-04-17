Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 14:22

Rockbán hold off a Castlehaven second half comeback to become 2023 Cork LGFA U21 C county champions

The Rockbán team who in Sunday’s Cork LGFA U21C county final at Bishopstown.

Ger McCarthy

Rockbán 3-8 

Castlehaven 1-13 

Rockbán held off a Castlehaven second half comeback to become 2023 Cork LGFA U21 C county champions on Bishopstown GAA's 4G pitch last Sunday afternoon.

Jennifer Whelan’s personal haul of 2-3 saw the East Cork club outlast their dogged opponents in a cracking county decider.

A rip-roaring opening saw Rockbán amass 2-3 inside the opening 10 minutes. Taking advantage of Castlehaven’s wayward kickouts, Jennifer Whelan and Sara McGrath each found the net to hand the Whitechurch club a deserved lead.

Their opponents attempts to mount a comeback were thwarted by goalkeeper Ciara O’Brien until Hannah Sheehy burst through for a superb goal. Ciara Dennehy did likewise at the opposite end denying Aideen Donovan a certain green flag.

A free-scoring second quarter saw Donovan, Laura O’Sullivan and Sara McGrath move Rockbán onto 2-7. Creditably, Castlehaven improved as the half progressed and changed ends 2 points behind thanks to Ellen Buckley, Ellie McCarthy and Eilis Bohane’s accurate shooting.

The second period was a much tighter affair with Castlehaven’s defence restricting their opponents to a handful of chances.

Ref and Captains: (left to right) Rockbán captain Sarah Ahern, referee Conor McCarthy (Rosscarbery Ladies) and Castlehaven captain Áine Daly prior to Sunday’s Cork LGFA U21C county final at Bishopstown.
Yet, a rare defensive lapse allowed Jennifer Whelan in for her second goal and that score would prove crucial to the final’s outcome.

It was 3-7 to 1-10 at the end of the third quarter with Niamh O’Sullivan and Ellie McCarthy (free) keeping the Haven in touch.

The closing 15 minutes and injury-time’s football was of the highest order with both teams contributing to a terrific finale.

Hannah Sheehy scored three consecutive points and Rockbán’s Sarah McGrath rattled a crossbar as the sides drew level with 3 minutes remaining. Next, Jennifer Whelan popped up with her and Rockbán’s second and only score of the half.

Castlehaven had little option but to pour forward in search of an equaliser that would take the county decider to extra-time. The West Cork club wasted three scoring opportunities before the final whistle sounded and Rockbán emerged the narrowest of winners.

Scorers for Rockbán: J Whelan 2-3, S MCGrath 1-1, A Donovan 0-3 (0-1f), L O’Sullivan 0-1.

Castlehaven: H Sheehy 1-4, E McCarthy 0-5 (0-3f), N O’Sullivan 0-2, Buckley, E Bohane 0-1 each.

ROCKBÁN: C O’Brien; M McGuire, A O’Connor, A O’Sullivan; C O’Riordan, L McGrath, S O’Leary; L O’Sullivan, N Hosford; S Ahern (captain), A Donovan, M O’Herlihy; S McGrath, J Whelan, A Hendley.

Subs: A Twomey for A Hendley (37), C Murphy for C O’Riordan (42).

CASTLEHAVEN: C Dennehy; N O’Driscoll, A Daly (captain), C French; E Connolly, L O’Donoghue, E McCarthy; E Buckley, E Maguire; H Sheehy, E McCarthy, G O’Connell; E Bohane, N O’Sullivan, B Sheehy.

Subs: K O’Driscoll for C French (22), S O’Donovan for B Sheehy (38).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Rosscarbery Ladies).

