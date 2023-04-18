Cork City legend John O'Flynn offers striking advice to the next generation

SOME of Cork City's best-known players are now involved with the women's side of the game.

Former star striker John O’Flynn is currently involved with Danny Murphy’s senior side at Turner's Cross, offering a depth of knowledge and an obvious love for the sport.

O’Flynn's ambition is to bring these girls to another level.

“My role with the ladies is forward-oriented, repetition training which involves movement, patterns and relationship building between positions. And anything else Danny needs from me," explains O’Flynn.

“I think it's very important to have plenty of shots during every session for the forward players so on a match day it becomes second nature. It's something Danny agrees with and he has given me the licence during sessions to do some work with the attacking players.

"Some of the girls are one or two goals away from an international call-up in the respective age groups and others are one or two goals away from a starting place on a consistent basis so it's all about becoming obsessed with scoring goals, whether it's a tap in during a training session or a rebound.

It's my job to highlight the importance of all those good habits."

O’Flynn is no stranger to the women’s game having coached with Coerver while also being part of Midleton school management soccer team.

“I've coached girls previously in my role with Coerver and my former school Midleton College. Together with teachers Ken O'Neill and Owen Whyte we managed the school to numerous Munster titles and also a few FAI schools finals.

The Midleton College soccer team coached by John O'Flynn.

"I really enjoyed my few years coaching that group of girls. Then I had numerous conversations with Danny over the last year and it was his passion and enthusiasm towards this group that made me want to help out.

“I've been very impressed with the current group of players at Cork, the raw talent and enthusiasm is great to see with an exceptionally young squad overall. There's is a real willingness to learn and take on information, it's just about getting the right formula now to go out and win games consistently.

“I've been impressed with the standard during the few games I've attended so far, although I try and solely focus on our attacking/forward players movement and actions in and out of possession during the game.

ELITE

"The quality is certainly there and its great seeing the girls getting international call-ups over the past few weeks, scoring and winning games with their country. These girls are training three days a week on the pitch, a gym session squeezed in and match day so are basically full-time.

They are the elite in the country and the option when coaching would always be to coach the elite.

"I would encourage more players past and even current to get involved in the women’s game to help drive it on even further.

“I've recently got involved with Joe Gamble at Cork Player Development Academy and really enjoying that also.

"Since I finished playing I've managed Bunclody FC in Wexford for a season, coached for two years with Coerver Munster and was first team coach at Cobh Ramblers for a season so all this experience has stood to me in my new role."

The father of one, and soon-to-be two, from Glounthane, has a hectic life but is grateful to be able to fit so much into his day.

“I'm working for An Post so early morning starts are part of it. I also have a sportswear company called Summa Sportswear. Throw in the various coaching roles with PDA, Cork City and the days/week become full of activity.

"I like to say I 'get' to do all these roles though which has a more positive tone rather than always saying I 'have' to go to work or I 'have' to go training. I spin it by saying I 'get' to go training because I feel very grateful to be able to do all of these things.

“I have a four-year-old girl Alexandra and another baby on the way next month so exciting times on that front. I will take Alexandra to a game over the next few weeks and who knows, these girls could be the role models to inspire my girl and the next crop of young girls to get involved in soccer or sport in general."

No pressure girls!