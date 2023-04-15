Wrexham's Hollywood ending is not the end of the story

SPORT and its reporting is full of clichés. It’s our predictable way of explaining sport’s utmost unpredictability. How often have you read the tiresome and prosaic description of a "Hollywood ending" to describe what was a thrilling, extraordinary, maybe even life-affirming sporting outcome?

But there really was no other way to describe Monday’s ‘Hollywood ending’ to the top-of-the-table clash in the English National League between home-side Wrexham and Notts County.

In short, with Wrexham 3-2 up and five minutes of injury time, the ref decided a tackle in the Welsh side’s box was illegal and awarded Notts County a penalty.

With both sides sharing top spot, on a 100 points apiece, with the English side edging it on mere goal difference, it was crucial that this 97th minute reprieve for Notts County was scored so that they could stay ahead in the race against Wrexham, who have a game in hand.

Cedwyn Scott had the unenviable task of taking the most crucial penalty in his career, maybe his life. Facing him was former Man United keeper Ben Foster. Sure he is now 40-years-old, but age is not such a disadvantage for a goalkeeper.

Scott stepped up, halted, readjusted the ball’s position, to extend the agonising movie-like tension for the fans, then ran up and kicked the ball in the direction of the far left-hand corner of the net. It was hit at a good pace but maybe, if there is a criticism, at a friendly height for Foster. And so it proved to be, as the former Premier League star, ‘rolled back the years’, and got down with ‘cat-like’ agility to deny an equaliser that might have guaranteed Notts County’s promotion to League 2 football, with just two games remaining.

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster celebrates after the Vanarama National League match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham

Storyline

Obviously, the home fans were delirious, who now see their side on a 103 points, three points ahead of the Magpies with three games remaining.

The script was indeed pure ‘Hollywood ending’ material, but took on a literal meaning when the cameras flicked to the owners’ box to show Wrexham’s proprietors, Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, jubilantly celebrating the director’s cut conclusion to the game. A ‘fairy-tale finish’ While the climax of the game had everything a movie screenwriter might require, that a non-league match got such publicity, indeed any coverage at all, was down to who was in the owners’ box rather than who was on the field.

Now this is not a complaint about Messrs McElhenney and Reynolds, they are two of my favourite comic actors. There presence in Wrexham is absolutely welcomed by the fans and they add a storyline and glitz to an endeavour that is often ignored by the wider world altogether.

But (there is always a but), one should spare a moment to acknowledge Notts County’s predicament. They do not enjoy the media love-in that Wrexham are currently going through. Nor do they have the advantage of the Hollywood cash flushing through their system that allows them, the opportunity to recall a former Premier League goalkeeper to fill in for their injured No 1.

Wrexham's Elliot Lee and Notts County's Connell Rawlinson (right) battle for the ball during the Vanarama National League match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

Level playing field

Notts County, it must be remembered, have worked to be in the same position, even better on goal difference, as Wrexham. Without the hype and crucially the finances that the Welsh side enjoyed.

The Magpies and Wrexham both suffer the already unfair situation that only one can win promotion to the league proper of League 2. Thus we have the situation of a side in the National League not winning promotion despite them likely to have well over a 100 points. That County have managed that and more only to be denied by a side with the advantage, both financial and emotional, brought to it by the moneybags of Hollywood glitz must feel rather harsh.

Notts County, with a far superior football heritage than Wrexham (who have never played in the top tier or won a major title), have done their rebuilding the hard way and must have felt like this was their time.

Wrexham and Notts County players observe a minutes applause before the Vanarama National League match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

The axis of McElhenney and Reynolds are by no means like the odious sportswashing oil oligarchs vying to buy Premier League clubs. Their ambition for the Red Dragons is totally benign. To find a struggling side and bring them as far as they can while having some fun along the way. But that is of little consolation to the rest of the teams in the division who must strive for success the old fashioned way struggling and money-pinching every step of the way.

In fairness, as in life, no league is totally fair, there will always be haves and have nots. But a level playing field is being denied to these sides when cash is allowed flow into one particular club, be it for innocent fun or more nefarious reasons to hide human rights atrocities.

But that doesn’t fit the ‘Hollywood ending’ narrative too comfortably.