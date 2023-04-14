The Longshot: Capodanno can be a National hero over big fences

MANY of you will pay your annual visit to the local turf accountant tomorrow to lose some of your hard-earned cash on the big race.
For the uninitiated, who have never been in one before — “the great washed” — going into a betting shop can be confusing. A survey has shown one of the reasons more people don’t gamble is they don’t know what to do or understand the rules. There are just two rules: 1. Give the bookie money 2. Wave goodbye to your money.
Betting offices tend to attract an older crowd (as young people prefer to click and not collect nowadays): the die-hards, including guys who at some point in their betting careers probably had an accumulator involving Ben Hur. These are the near-permanent residents of the shop during the day and, who knows, possibly the night too. Gone though are the lads who used light a cigarette when a race started and stare at the screen for the duration without talking a puff. They would then head off, rarely to collect winnings, butt in mouth, leaving a stain of ash and drool in their wake on the floor.
Gone are the guys who, when the TV commentator announced, “They’re under starter’s orders,” would shout, “get your knickers off.” The commentator would always oblige: “And they’re off.” Grand National day is one when Joe Public joins us regular bettors and understands briefly our pain: Anyone who bets is one of life’s sufferers for fate always conspires with diabolical perversity to deprive us of our rightful gain. Yet the National is not always the lottery we may think. You may not always pick the winner, but a brief study of the form can usually rule out half the field.
500-1: Two men in a pantomime horse costume protesting climate change/animal rights have hoodwinked the public yet again.
250-1: If the commentator did know the name of your horse before the race began, he doesn’t now.
200-1: Your horse will win the race, but only in the likelihood of it being declared void afterwards.
150-1: This horse will, sadly, choke to death on the starting tape.
100-1: In an amazing pile-up at one of the fences, all the horses fall. Except yours! He falls at the next.
66-1: Your horse will be kidnapped by the IRA somewhere between the sixth fence and The Chair.
33-1: At a significant point in the race — the first fence — the jockey on your horse will make a leap for freedom.
25-1: Neither the horse nor jockey’s fault. The stable boy did not secure the saddle correctly around the horse’s midriff, resulting in the jockey slowly slipping off as she approaches Becher’s Brook. If it’s any consolation, the stable boy will be whipped.
16-1: Not exactly fancied, yet not exactly an outsider. But definitely a faller at the third fence.
10-1: Ah, the easiest price to figure it. You put down €1 you get back €10. You put down €500 you get back nothing. Will lose this one at a canter.
9-1 or under: The winner will come from one of these nags. Probably. Or one of those at a bigger price might win. Who knows? Here’s what I do — something I guess a lot of you do: I take a biro in my hand, close my eyes, open the paper and stab. Then I remove the pen from my thigh and stab again.
ALSO hoping to fill their pockets this Grand National weekend will be the 32 players cueing up for the World Championships at the Crucible, which begins tomorrow.
Reigning champ Ronnie O’Sullivan is 4/1 favourite to land a record eighth snooker title in Sheffield. He beat Judd Trump (6/1) to equal Stephen Hendry’s haul last year.
The Rocket hasn’t been in amazing form so far this season but that doesn’t matter when you are the game’s greatest ever player. He won the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions (10-6 against Judd Trump) this season so don’t let 4/1 put you off as he has won one in three Crucibles he has appeared in since the turn of the century.
2021 finalists Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy (6/1 and 9/1 respectively) head into the 47th staging in the best form of the field. Selby is a four-time winner, while Murphy won when a qualifier in 2005 and is a three times losing finalist since.
Dublin-based Murphy ended a three-year title drought by lifting the Players Championship with a 10-4 win over Ali Carter (40/1) and Tour Championship courtesy of a 10-7 victory against Kyren Wilson (14/1) after narrowly losing the Welsh Open final to 9-7 Robert Milkins (50/1).
Selby had a 9-6 final win over Luca Brecel (50/1) at the English Open in December. Murphy denied Selby the chance to move above O’Sullivan as the World No. 1 before the Crucible with a tense 10-9 win in the Tour semi-finals. Aussie potter and 2010 champ Neil Robertson is 15/2.
Irish interest rests with the North’s Mark Allen (14/1), who has won three tournaments since slowing his game considerably. The Belfast man’s Crucible form is not good, though. He has had three quarter-final appearances, but rarely ventures beyond the second round and changing the pace of his game may address this.
During a season in which match-fixing allegations were levelled against 10 of his compatriots, 2016 finalist Ding Junhui, entirely innocent of any such shenanigans, has rediscovered some form and reached the UK final and the Tour semis earlier this month and, at 20/1, he is my choice.
CAPODANNO and The Big Dog are both 25/1 at time of writing. A tough one, but we’ll take the Mullins-McManus combination. He’ll be wearing green and yellow!