How the Cork City academy system gives young players  the 'best possible chance’

“The U17 academy was set up in 2018 and since has added an U19s. From this academy we have 17 from the current 25 first-team players who came through that academy and the future continues to look bright with exceptional young talent coming through.”
“We feel having a girls academy is the best way to develop our overall structure in development and progress to become one of the elite teams in the country.
“My first day at Cork City training in Ringmahon, we turned up and there was around 100 kids there, but sadly not one person knew who the girls were and that really shocked me.