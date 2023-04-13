AUL: Grangevale inflict loss on Premier A leaders UCC

Grangevale were making good use of the wind to their backs and when Sweetnam crossed, Ross Kiely cushioned it back for Tabb who forced Eoin O’Donnell to push out for a corner.
From a corner, Grangevale failed to clear and it was Patrick Keyes who helped home with his head on 85, but despite desperate efforts by the students to secure a point, Grangevale held on in the end to three precious points.
Eoin O’Donnell, Jamie Keniry, Conor Quirke, Dominic Bolster, Eoghan Heaney, Conor O’Neill, Tom McNamara, Brian Boyd, Malachy Harte, James Crotty, Liam Hogan.
James Daly and Evan Dodd for Malachy Harte and Tom McNamara (50), Patrick Keyes for Dominic Bolster (76), Michael Connolly for Conor Quirke (88).
Ryan Kennedy, Gregg Barry, Aaron Baldwin, Ben Jenkins, Alan Buckley, Mikey Hennessy, Corey Harris, John Barry, Billy Tabb, Dave Barrett, Phil Sweetnam.
Ross Kiely for Corey Harris (17), Adam O’Regan for Mikey Hennessy (70), Diarmuid O’Neill for Aaron Baldwin (78), Timmy Hayes for Phil Sweetnam (85).
Paul O’Sullivan.