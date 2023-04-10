Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 08:51

Cork Darts: Glen Rovers to host Pat Corcoran Memorial

Popular competition for First, Second and Third Division CDO League players is back
Cork Darts: CDO Team of the Season Ma Dullea's, despite playing in the higher grade this year, have still made it to a Shield quarter-final.

Frank Goulding

GLEN Rovers Hurling and Football Club will today stage the return of the Pat Corcoran Memorial Singles Championship, which was last played for in 2016 and will be confined to players from the First, Second and Third divisions of the CDO leagues.

Entries for the singles championship, prize fund €1,000, is €10 per player and will be accepted only at the venue from 1.30pm to 3.15 pm and first darts will be called into play at 3.30pm.

Youths will also be catered for on the day with entries for the youths singles competition being accepted also at the venue from 12.45pm up until 1.15pm and toes on the oche at 1.30pm.

The quarter-finals of the Cork Darts Organisations Shield competitions in the Premier, First and Second Divisions will be played on Monday night next April 17 with the exception being the third division which will see both semifinals and final being completed at the River Lane from 8.30pm. And the line-up as follows: River Lane v Ma Dulleas and Residence v Tower Bar with the final to follow.

Also on next Monday night both quarterfinals of the Premier Shield will be played with the Glenryan Tavern the venue and the quarterfinals line-up here is as follows Quinlans 1 v Riverstown Inn and Quinlans 2 v Ma Dullea’s.

Ma Dulleas would seem to have drawn the short straw here in the Premier division quarterfinals but will also be pleased that they have qualified for a knock-out game at the higher level after having being named the Cork Darts Organisation team of the season last season as they went on to win all that was available to them in the first division.

The quarter-final line-up in the first division quarter-finals has Old Reliable v Gallows 2 and Local v Joshua Tree Also in the first division shield the Gallows 1 qualified for a semi-final spot while also qualifying to play in the first division semi-finals is O’Cionnaighs with both awaiting the winners of the quarterfinals.

The Local staged the semi-finals and finals of the ladies A and B divisions recently and in the A division it was Ma Dullea’s took the A honours with a very competent performance on the night.

The final brought the Joshua Tree to face Ma’s but it was the team from Tower Street who came through 3-1 with wins coming from Rita Hannigan, Kathryn Hewitt and Ashling Coomey and the only success for the Joshua Tree coming from Eileen Jones with Player of the Match going to Ma’s and Ashling Coomey.

The ladies B division final brought together old foes The Red Cove Inn and the Glenryan Tavern 1 and here it was the Red Cove Inn who came through 3-1 consolation for the Glenryan was Allison Goulding receiving the Player of the Match.

cork dartsother sports
<p>Ian Maguire of Cork in action against Donal McKenny of Louth. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile</p>

Cork v Clare: Footballers name their team for Munster opener in Ennis

