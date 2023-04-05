John Dawson kept the faith and Ballincollig landed basketball's big prize

LAST summer John Dawson had a big decision to make.

A talented enough point guard to progress from college basketball to the G League which acts as a feeder to elite hoops, Covid had interrupted his professional progress. He’d shared the hardwood with the likes of current NBA players Malik Monk and Devonte Graham, however, aged 27 he was at a crossroads.

Ballincollig player-coach Ciarán O’Sullivan had been in constant contact hoping Dawson would commit to the Super League season with Emporium Cork Basketball but he didn’t know if basketball was still a viable career option. He had a wife Jaymee and their young daughter Jaelyn to consider.

“I had grieved it for a couple of weeks. I was coming to terms that basketball was over for me.

I was hoping God would guide me and the day before I’d to make my final decision a mentor of mine called me and told me not to give up on basketball yet.”

In consultation with his wife, the New Mexico native, the son of a preacher in a family of nine, geared up for a move to the Village. A leap of faith across the Atlantic.

“It was very hard leaving my family but I was at peace because I knew it was the right decision.

“And then I came straight into a new family in the Village. The people of Ballincollig were incredible really, so friendly, and it was the same with Cork anytime I went in there. Everyone is just so polite and obviously, Ballincollig is a great basketball club, it’s part of the community and that’s not something you can say about everywhere. It’s the Village.”

Pau Cami Galera and Jose Jimenez Gonzales cheer on John Dawson for getting picked as MVP. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Dawson had big boots to fill as the club’s last American baller Andre Nation was a hit on and off the court. While last weekend it all came together with a first Super League title and a 31-point display in denying Maree the double, it wasn’t all plain sailing.

I always believed in my own ability. It was about trying to be the right fit for the team.

"Like I could have been trying to get 40-point games or whatever but then at the end of the season we might have won three times and not even made the playoffs!”

That democratic approach paid off for the team at the business end of the season.

Yet as well as Dawson settled into Ballincollig and house-sharing with the club’s Spanish sensations Pau Cami Galera and Jose Jimenez Gonzales, there were challenges. It rains a bit in wintertime in New Mexico just not like in Ireland.

“Back in November, and in the last few weeks, it was like it never stopped raining. And it gets dark so early.”

His family popped over for a brief Christmas visit and their departure naturally stung.

“Man it wasn’t easy when they were gone home but that’s where your teammates get you through. I had my routine, getting my gym work in. Kevin Mulcahy changed up my programme, challenged me.

24 hours out from National Final.



Don’t be afraid of training. Short, dynamic & intense.

Keep the nervous system switched on.

We can rest Sunday.



* if the basketball doesn’t work out I’m pretty sure I can get John a few pro boxing fights😀 pic.twitter.com/2GObX6TOSs — Kevin Mulcahy (@movementcoachkm) March 31, 2023

"I’d a couple of days a week coaching in Scoil Barra and then we’d practise at night.

“Daniel and Ciarán are good coaches and they’re young guys, they’re relatable but they push you too. Adrian was a great captain when he came back from injury he kept us all together.”

Ballincollig Basketball Club's Daniel O'Sullivan, assistant coach with Super League champions Emporium Cork Basketball, with his wife Karen and son Jack.

Their season was hanging by a thread at one stage, blowing a third-quarter lead in the National Cup semi-final against Eanna, getting caught down the stretch in league losses, including on the buzzer to Tralee.

A defeat in Killster would have ended the campaign before playoffs. They’d to get past Eanna and UCC Demons on the road to make the decider.

Even against Maree, Dawson was held scoreless in the first quarter before catching fire. He had four three-pointers and an array of mid-range shots, lay-ups and floaters on his way to a season-high 31. The type of big-game display his favourite NBA players Chris Paul, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce would have been proud of.

John Dawson of Emporium Cork Basketball scores over Zvonmir Cutuk and Rodrigo Gomez of University of Galway Maree. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

“I just needed one shot to go down. That’s the great thing about our team we’ve a lot of threats, we don’t have to force it.”

It was a complete team performance in Tallaght but there was no disputing the choice for MVP.

An ceathrú ceathrú / Fourth Quarter @BallincolligB - 69@UGMareeBball - 53



Scór eile ó John Dawson 👌



Another score from Dawson bringing his tally for today up to 26 points!@BballIrl



🏀 Cispheil Beo ar @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/HcO4aAHGt4 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 1, 2023

Emporium would love to see him in Mid Cork again to defend the Super League title but he returned to the States on Monday and for now family comes first.

His second family in the Village are waiting when he decides his next move.