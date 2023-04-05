John Dawson kept the faith and Ballincollig landed basketball's big prize

“And then I came straight into a new family in the Village. The people of Ballincollig were incredible really, so friendly, and it was the same with Cork anytime I went in there. Everyone is just so polite and obviously, Ballincollig is a great basketball club, it’s part of the community and that’s not something you can say about everywhere. It’s the Village.”
24 hours out from National Final.— Kevin Mulcahy (@movementcoachkm) March 31, 2023
Don’t be afraid of training. Short, dynamic & intense.
Keep the nervous system switched on.
We can rest Sunday.
* if the basketball doesn’t work out I’m pretty sure I can get John a few pro boxing fights😀 pic.twitter.com/2GObX6TOSs
“Daniel and Ciarán are good coaches and they’re young guys, they’re relatable but they push you too. Adrian was a great captain when he came back from injury he kept us all together.”
Even against Maree, Dawson was held scoreless in the first quarter before catching fire. He had four three-pointers and an array of mid-range shots, lay-ups and floaters on his way to a season-high 31. The type of big-game display his favourite NBA players Chris Paul, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce would have been proud of.
An ceathrú ceathrú / Fourth Quarter @BallincolligB - 69@UGMareeBball - 53— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 1, 2023
Scór eile ó John Dawson 👌
Another score from Dawson bringing his tally for today up to 26 points!@BballIrl
🏀 Cispheil Beo ar @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/HcO4aAHGt4