Zion of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers wins the Northern Hunt Senior draghunt

ZION of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers produced a sterling run to win the Northern Hunt Senior draghunt at the Haunted House on Sunday.

In good open running the hounds drove the hunt at pace with the all hounds enjoying the terrain at this famous venue.

When the hounds came into view the winner held a few lengths lead and in the style of a promising hound raced clear to cross the tape ahead of Aaron Freyne’s Jamie’s Gem who is presently running out of her skin.

Time Will Tell is consistently in the mix for Shanakiel Harriers trainers Thomas and Chloe Murray and on this occasion he snatched third ticket.

Mossgrove Daisy of Shanakiel Harriers is showing she is gradually coming back to her best this time getting up for fourth ahead of Viper Whizz and Blue Lad.

The winner trained by Pat O’Mahony who has been involved in the sport for many years and now back with his boyhood club he still gets a huge buzz when getting a win at the top tier.

O’Mahony said: “I suppose wins are so rare for me nowadays that when they do come my way you tend to get a lot of satisfaction.”

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was joy for Southern/Carrigaline Harriers trainers Dave and Damien Kidney when their former Puppy champion Samantha’s Rose crossed the tape a distance ahead of Sean T of Griffin trained by another father and son partnership of John and Sean O’Sullivan.

Dave and Damien Kidney and family of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers with Samantha's Rose winner of the Northern Hunt Senior Maiden draghunt

Championship leader Kilbrittain Girl of Shanakiel Harriers took third ticket with Calvin’s Lad, Tiger’s Boy and Not Now Zola all running a credible draghunt to fill the minor tickets.

Northern Hunt hosted the Puppy draghunt at the same venue on Saturday and it proved a great day for Clogheen trainer Aaron Freyne when his charge Jamie’s Dream landed the spoils.

Indeed another Clogheen hound blew his chance of winning by swerving towards the judges as the Joe and Gary Freyne trained Not Now Ike had to be content with fourth ticket.

Credit to the winner she finished as straight as an arrow and crossed the tape ahead of fellow clubmate Damien Wade trained Slievemish Boo Boo.

Mayfield trainers Troy and Ava O’Mahony have a serious finishing hound in Hannah Banana as she snatched third ticket.

It certainly was a good day for Clogheen as the Damien Wade kennel also filled fourth ticket with Slievemish Bounce with the first four hounds all from the same litter.

Dave and Damien Kidney’s Samantha’s Show from the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers club filled the concluding ticket.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer Aaron Freyne spoke of his delight in his kennel breaking their duck for the season.

“All our hounds have been ticketing in the opening weeks but to get a win is something special especially in this grade.”

Results:

Northern Hunt Senior:

1. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 2. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 3. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Viper Whizz (Clogheen); 6. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).

Senior Maiden:

1. Samantha’s Rose (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 2. Sean T (Griffin United); 3. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 5. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Not Now Zola (Clogheen).

Puppy:

1. Jamie’s Dream (Clogheen); 2. Slievemish Boo Boo (Clogheen); 3. Hannah Banana (Mayfield); 4. Slievemish Bounce (Clogheen); 5. Not Now Ike (Clogheen); 6. Samantha’s Show (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).