Leeds U12 CSL side clinch it over Kinsale with Jadjoa goal

Leeds 3 Kinsale 2

THERE was a five-goal thriller between Leeds and Kinsale in the Blackwater Motors U12 Premier Division with the home side clinching all three points in the dying minutes.

The away side got off to a flyer of a start, taking the lead inside a minute after Jack McCarthy got on the end of a lovely through ball and slotted it home into the bottom left corner. McCarthy was almost in again a minute later but was denied by a heroic sliding tackle from Charlie Sherlock.

Kinsale did find themselves two goals to the good inside ten minutes when the skillful Tom O’Keeffe played in Cian Duke at the edge of the box who curled a brilliant effort into the right top corner.

In what was an end-to-end encounter Leeds were awarded a penalty minutes later when Bobbhy Harrington was brought down in the area. Harrington stepped up himself to take it however the spot kick was saved well by keeper Donnacha O'Sullivan.

Soon after, Liam Treacy was rolled in on the right for the away side but his effort just went the wrong side of the upright. Kinsale would be left to rue that missed opportunity and it kept the score line at 2-0 at the break.

The game burst into life in the second half as the home side played with a real purpose. An early corner saw the ball drop to Charlie Sherlock at the edge of the area, his brilliant strike on the half-turn finding the bottom left corner and clawing a goal back for his side.

Kinsale didn’t lie down though, they almost had a third when Anas Al-Masri was played in down the left but his strike was denied by an exceptional save from Bodhi Yelverton.

RACE: Leed's Jamie O'Donovan with Kinsale's Noah Lee and Harry Martin chasing down the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Man of the match contender Horen Jadjoa nearly levelled proceedings when he rounded the keeper but the angle was just too tight for him to convert the chance. He also had a rasping effort immediately after which was valiantly saved by O’Sullivan in the Kinsale net.

After all their pressure Leeds did find an equaliser 10 minutes from time through Jack Court ney O’Callaghan. Jadjoa played it out to him after a powerful run and he fired a wonderful shot over the keeper into the left top corner.

This set up a thrilling last few minutes. Leeds had a flurry of late chances with Jadjoa at the centre of the majority of them. None better than a cross from Jamie O’Donovan on the left finding him in the six-yard box only for his first-time effort to go the wrong side of the crossbar.

Jadjoa finally got a deserved goal two minutes from time after putting in a stellar performance for his side. The ball came to him in the box and he stayed cool and collected before firing the ball to the keeper's left to secure the win and snatch all three points for his side; sparking euphoric scenes on the touchline.

LEEDS: Bodhi Yelverton, Daniel Ring, Callum Horan, Cian McCarthy, Charlie Sherlock, Jamie O'Donovan, Bobby Harrington, Jack Courtney O'Callaghan, Horen Jadjoa, Szumon Budjasz, Braidan Dorney, Rian Atkinson, Harry Quirke.

KINSALE: Donnacha O'Sullivan, Conor Boyle, Liam Treacy, Liam Healy, Noah Lee, Harry Martin, Anas Al-Masri, Finn Pryer, Cian Duke, Matthew Thuillier, Tom O'Keeffe, Matthew Downey, Jack McCarthy.

Referee: Denis Morley