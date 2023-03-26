Kilkenny v Cork: Goals the difference as Cats reach league final

Kilkenny 2-22

Cork 0-22

Cork’s hopes of winning the Allianz Hurling League title came to an end on Sunday as Kilkenny proved too strong at UPMC Nowlan Park.

The home side led all through, helped by a first-half goal from Martin Keoghan, while a Billy Drennan penalty in the second period opened up a six-point advantage. With Cork having to play the last 25 or so minutes with 14 players after a red card for Eoin Downey, Derek Lyng’s side kept their visitors at arm’s length. The final will be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland decider against Limerick.

The last time Pat Ryan managed at the venue, the 2020 All-Ireland U20 final in July 2021, his Cork team raced into a big lead against Dublin but here the Rebels conceded the first three points and that proved to be the difference between the teams at half-time.

Cork took a while to get going, with some straightforward passes misplaced and poor decision-making, though they could also have had some misgivings with some 50-50 calls going against them.

These were ruthlessly punished by Kilkenny free-taker Billy Drennan and his fifth point of the day made it 0-6 to 0-2 after 12 minutes, with Cork’s opening points having come from Shane Barrett and Shane Kingston.

Tommy Walsh and Huw Lawlor were impressing in the heart of the Kilkenny defence with Paddy Deegan influential at wing-forward, though Cork began to improve as the half went on.

They were back to within two, 0-8 to 0-6, by the 21st minute after good points from Pádraig Power and Conor Cahalane, but Kilkenny opened up a five-point advantage with the game’s first goal.

When a long delivery broke, Drennan was the first man on to it, feeding Deegan, and he in turn picked out Martin Keoghan, who directed the ball low to the net. Cork had an instant response through Cahalane and Jack O’Connor to leave it 1-8 to 0-8 with ten minutes left until half-time.

The remainder of the opening period saw eight points evenly shared, Kilkenny retiring with a 1-12 to 0-12 advantage after a pair of late Shane Kingston frees. The opening stages after half-time were much the same until the awarding of a penalty to Kilkenny on 43.

As Drennan attempted a batted goal attempt, he was deemed to have been fouled by Damien Cahalane, at the expense of a yellow card. Drennan took the penalty himself, sending Patrick Collins the wrong way for a 2-14 to 0-14 lead as he brought his own tally to 1-7.

It was to get worse for Cork as they lost Eoin Downey to a red card after a melee in front of the dugouts, with a catalogue of bookings also issued.

A Drennan 65 and a point from sub Cian Kenny just after his arrival opened up an eight-point advantage, with a good Robert Downey point in response followed by another Drennan 65, after Collins had saved brilliantly to deny Deegan a goal.

Patrick Horgan did land a pair of long-range frees after his introduction while Tim O’Mahony, playing his first hurling of the year, also got on the scoresheet.

Cork did close to within four points during the seven minutes of injury time but a goal never looked like forthcoming. Attention will now turn to preparation for the Munster SHC opener against Waterford on April 30.

Scorers for Kilkenny: B Drennan 1-13 (1-0 penalty, 0-8f, 0-4 65), M Keoghan 1-0, A Murphy, Donnelly 0-2, C Fogarty, R Hogan, G Dunne, C Kenny, T Clifford 0-1 each.

Cork: S Kingston 0-9 (0-8f), S Barrett, P Horgan (0-3f) 0-3, C Cahalane, P Power, 0-2 each, J O’Connor, T O’Mahony, R Downey 0-1 each.

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, T Walsh, P Walsh; D Corcoran, H Lawlor, D Blanchfield; C Fogarty, A Murphy; J Donnelly, R Hogan, P Deegan; B Drennan, M Keoghan, T Clifford.

Subs: C Kenny for Hogan (50), T Clifford for Dunne (59), N Brennan for A Murphy (68), C Delaney for Corcoran, E Cody for Butler (both 70).

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, E Downey, D Cahalane; T O’Connell, C Joyce, R Downey; B Roche, E Twomey; C Cahalane, C Lehane, S Barrett; S Kingston, P Power, J O’Connor.

Subs: T O’Mahony for Twomey, P Horgan for O’Connor (both 51), G Millerick for C Cahalane (53), B Hayes for Power (67).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).