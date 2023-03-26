Division 2: Ian Maguire snatches last gasp equalising goal as Cork dent Derry's 100% record

Cork 1-14 Derry 1-14

CORK snatched a sensational draw to deny Derry a 100% record inn Division 2 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.

In the final minute of seven added on for stoppages, substitute Cian Kiely launched a speculative lob into the city end goal, where Ian Maguire was adjudged to have forced the ball over the line amid a clattering of players.

Only seconds before, keeper Micheal Aodh Martin intervened to stop a threatening attack featuring Paul Cassidy and Shane McGuigan, when a goal seemed likely.

It was an astonishing climax to a game in which Derry surged 1-13 to 0-8 clear after Shea Downey blasted in their lone goal after 52 minutes following good approach play by Ethan Doherty and Lachlan Murray.

But, Cork responded by scoring the next six points in nine minutes with Conor Corbett impressing off the bench.

Cork made three changes to their selected team and a raft of positional switches, too. Kevin O’Donovan and Mattie Taylor were brought in to the defence and Killian O’Hanlon to lead the attack.

The Nemo Rangers defender started right corner-back with captain Sean Meehan diverting to full-back instead of Maurice Shanley while the Mallow wing-back took his customary slot on the left, Sean Powter moving to full-forward.

O’Hanlon had Brian O’Driscoll and Ruairi Deane either side while Powter was flanked by Chris Og Jones and Steven Sherlock.

Despite playing against the stiff wind on a bright, but bitterly cold afternoon, Derry dictated matters early on as they raced into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after 12 minutes with Niall Toner and Shane McGuigan prominent.

Yet, Cork squandered a number of opportunities in quick succession. O’Hanlon resisted the temptation to try and lob keeper Ryan Scullion, who was way out from goal, instead passing to Ian Maguire, who lost control of the ball.

Shortly after O’Driscoll shot tamely into Scullion’s grateful arms and then Jones registered Cork’s opening wide from a favourable position.

Points from O’Donovan, a Sherlock free and Jones made it double scores for the visitors, 0-8 to 0-4 after 25 minutes before the half finished in some controversy.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher was incensed by the decision of referee Anthony Nolan, on the advice of a linesman, to show a black card to centre-back Gareth McKinless following an off-camera tussle.

Two Sherlock frees kept Cork in the hunt, turning around to face the wind just 0-9 to 0-6 adrift in a game that remained delicately poised.

Derry, though, swept eight points clear and appeared in control until Cork’s late, late show.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock 0-4f, I Maguire 1-0, C Corbett 0-3, 1f, C O’Callaghan and K O’Hanlon 0-2 each, K O’Donovan, S Powter, C Og Jones 0-1 each.

Scorers for Derry: S Downey 1-1, S McGuigan 0-4, N Toner 0-3, E Doherty 0-2, P McGrogan, P Cassidy, B Rogers, L Murray 0-1 each.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); S Meehan (Kiskeam), captain, K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), R Maguire (Castlehaven), S Powter (Douglas); C O’Callaghan (Eire Og), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); M Taylor (Mallow), R Deane (Bantry Blues), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), C Og Jones (Iveleary), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: C Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for Sherlock 53, J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for Jones 55, M Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for O’Driscoll 57, C Kiely (Ballincollig) for Taylor 58, P Walsh (Kanturk) for O’Hanlon 70+5.

DERRY: R Scullion; P McNeill, P McGrogan, C McCluskey; S Downey, G McKinless, Padraig Cassidy; Paul Cassidy, B Rogers; B McCarron, N Toner, M Downey; E Doherty, S McGuigan, L Murray.

Subs: C Glass for McCarron 39, C McKaigue for McNeill 53, C McGuckian for M Downey 55, C Doherty for McKaigue injured 60, D Cassidy for Murray 63.

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow).