Cork lose at home to Galway to set up league final rematch

Cork 1-10 Galway 1-11

CORK had already qualified for the national league final before they took to the pitch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Galway had to get a result and they managed it with a one-point victory, two Carrie Dolan frees giving them a two-point lead in additional time before Chloe Sigerson’s free closed matters.

Cork went with a few changes, Molly Lynch, Aoife O’Neill, Emma Murphy and Clodagh Finn all getting starts. A few positional changes too. Laura Hayes started at midfield. Hannah Looney dropped back to right half back with Sorcha McCartan coming out to the right of the forty in the named starting team.

For the second week in a row, the game was 15 on 15, with both sides operating a support and running game from defence. It has its risks, both teams coughing up a couple of points in the opening half. Galway started with wind advantage and led 0-6 to 0-2 after 18 minutes, but failed to score for the remainder of the half.

The wind changed direction at the quarter stage and Cork made full use. Three points in six minutes arrive from Saoirse McCarthy as Cork put on the pressure. An Amy O’Connor free levelled it. Carrie Dolan had struck five, four from frees and Ailish O’Reilly with a point for Galway.

There was strong work-rate by both sides. Both defences were doing well as forward divisions headed for the jugular when half a chance was on but Shauna Healy, Roisin Black and Dervla Higgins held firm in Galway’s full-back line while Libby Coppinger was highly dependable.

Fiona Keating and Siobhan Gardiner swapped points within minutes of the restart.

A Maeve Cahalane run up the middle and pass to Emma Murphy who came in tight on the end line to squeeze the ball past Fiona Ryan gave Cork their goal on forty-six. Galway responded, Ailish O’Reilly blocking Molly Lynch who was retrieving a back pass and pulling to the net.

Galway's Ailish O'Reilly celebrates scoring a goal against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Converting a free, Dolan had another chance from close range but she choose to shoot low. Cork blocked. Cliona Healy levelled the game for the sixth time. A soft free, in a crowded melee, gave Galway a one-point lead and another clinched it before Sigerson’s final say.

Cork will now play Galway again in three weeks in the league final.

A positive for Cork was the return to play of Orla Cronin who came on in the 43rd minute.

Scorers for Cork: E Murphy 1-0, S McCarthy 0-3, A O’Connor, S McCartan 0-2 (0-1 f) each, F Keating, C Healy, C Sigerson (f) 0-1 each.

Galway: C Dolan 0-9 (0-8 f), A O’Reilly 1-1, S Corcoran 0-1.

CORK: M Lynch; A O’Neill, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; H Looney, L Tracey, I O’Regan; S McCarthy, L Hayes; S McCartan, F Keating, E Murphy; A O’Connor C Finn, C Healy.

Subs: O Cronin for C Finn (43), H Ryan for E Murphy (45), C Sigerson for L Hayes (51), M Murphy for A O’Neill (54).

GALWAY: F Ryan; F Ryan; S Healy, R Black, D Higgins; K A Porter, E Helebert, R Hanniffy; A Donoghue, C Hickey; S Rabbitte, C Dolan, N Hanniffy; S Corcoran, A O’Reilly, A Keane.

Subs: S Gardiner for C Hickey (h-t), N McPeake for S Corcoran (49), J Hughes for S Rabbitte (63).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).