Rockmount and Cobh Ramblers delighted to welcome Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher

Soccer legends visited Keano's old clubs on Leeside ahead of massive show at the 3Arena
On location for the filming of 'Gary Neville's The Overlap on Tour' at Rockmount AFC is Roy Keane. An episode of the Sky Original series was filmed across Ireland, as Roy Keane brought his Sky Sports colleagues Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on a trip down memory lane. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Dylan O’ Connell

ROY Keane had a special sort of homecoming at Rockmount Park as he brought Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher to his boyhood club.

The trio were in Ireland for a live version of The Overlap at the 3Arena in Dublin, and before that, they made the journey down to Cork to discover Keane’s roots.

They visited Rockmount Park and met the club’s committee, a group that included chairman John Delea and manager Eddie Kenny.

Carragher and Neville were given a history of Rockmount and they were allowed see the cups that they won in 2022. The Champions League winners with Manchester United and Liverpool saw the FAI Intermediate Cup, Munster Senior League Premier Division title, O’Connell Cup, and Tom Hand Cup.

They also met the people that nurtured Roy as a schoolboy and made him into the man that would lead United to the treble in 1999.

Keane remains very close to his boyhood club, he regularly attends games at Rockmount Park, no matter what the competition is.

FANTASTIC

Rockmount posted their arrival on Facebook and said: "We had some very special guests in Rockmount Park this afternoon. Roy brought Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher & all the fantastic crew from the overlap to Show them where he played for so many years. The three lads were fantastic with everyone & generous with their time.” 

 Derek Clarke, who holds a number of different roles with the club, was delighted that the day was a success.

“They were all nice fellas,” he said. 

“They enjoyed the hospitality out in Rockmount Park. 

"We did a lot of work to our clubhouse. Rockmount is a 100 years old next year. It went well in fairness, thanks to everybody outside.” 

On location for the filming of 'Gary Neville's The Overlap on Tour' in Blarney Castle were Neville Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
On location for the filming of 'Gary Neville's The Overlap on Tour' in Blarney Castle were Neville Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The group were also brought to Ballinderry Park, where Keane grew up in Mayfield.

Their footballing story continued at St Colman’s Park, the home of Cobh Ramblers, and they met club ambassador Bob Donovan. The trio were pictured with their names on the back of Ramblers jerseys as they stood inside the dressing rooms of one of the oldest clubs in Cork.

They were shown around the ground that launched Keane’s career as a professional footballer and got him signed by Nottingham Forest under Brian Clough.

The club posted a picture of the visit on their Twitter account and said: “A few new faces for the trip to Finn Harps tomorrow Great to have Roy, Gary and Jamie in St Colman’s Park yesterday, alongside club ambassador Bob Donovan.” 

Keane remains a legend in East Cork as he made 23 appearances for the club after signing a professional contract under the guidance of caretaker manager Alek Ludzik.

Rockmount and Brendan O'Connell one win away from retaining FAI Intermediate Cup

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more