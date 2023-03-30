Youghal snooker star Ross Bulman excels with top four finish in Malta

YOUGHAL CYMS player Ross Bulman delivered some fantastic performances to reach the semi-finals of the European Amateur Snooker Championships in Malta recently.

Bulman is the top-ranked player in the Irish amateur standings and he's playing the best snooker of his life in recent months.

The Youghal man is chasing his dream of becoming a professional snooker player and he has come so close over the last couple of years. Going on his performances in Malta, he could well achieve that dream in the coming months.

Bulman excelled with high scoring in his opening couple of group games. With several ex-pro players in the line-up, it was always going to take something special to reach the business end of the competition.

He progressed out of his group with flying colours and beat some of Europe's best amateurs along the way.

Bulman defeated former European U18 champion Bulcsu Revesz by four frames to three to reach the last eight.

What a performance to win three frames on the trot. Bulman looked down and out at 3-1 down, but the Youghal CYMS man never gave up. He showed great heart to win and he impressed with a 104 break along the way.

Up next was a victory against 2018 European Champion and ex-pro Harry Chandler by four frames to one. Breaks of 66, 88 and 79 put him in cruise control early on. It really was a magical display from Bulman which put him into the semi-finals.

Unfortunately, he was turned over in the semi-final as he went down by four frames to one against Michael Collumb. Bulman looked certain to go 2-0 in front, but when Collumb came from well behind to make it one apiece, it really did turn the match.

TARGET

On a different day, we might see a different result but that’s snooker. This will no doubt give him huge confidence for the months ahead as he chases that pro ticket.

Bulman will target Q School during the summer.

In total, 14 places are usually on offer each year. Four from each of the three events and the top two from the order of merit.

It's been a wonderful couple of months for Bulman. He captained the Youghal CYMS team to win the Munster Club Championships in Killarney, a first Munster title for the Youghal Club in over 20 years.

He won a couple of National Ranking Events and then onto Malta to reach the semi-finals of the European Amateur Championships. In the middle of all that, Bulman was part of the Youghal team that won the Cork Snooker League.