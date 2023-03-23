Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 08:19

UCC GAA club launch new Bystander Intervention Programme

College will be Cork’s first club to include the training as part of a suite of programmes to enhance their members’ physical, social, emotional, and psychological health
UCC GAA club launch new Bystander Intervention Programme

President John O'Halloran, Prof. Louise Crowley and UCC GAA Club welcomed the President of Cumann Luthchleas Geal Larry McCarthy to UCC to officially launch UCC GAA Club becoming a GAA Healthy Club, joined by student Claire O'Shea. Picture:  Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Eamonn Murphy

CORK GAA clubs will be the first in the country to take training on consent, recognising sexual harassment and violence, and developing skills to speak up and challenge unacceptable behaviour, empowering them to support teammates and others in need.

The Bystander Intervention Programme, developed at University College Cork, has been adopted at third-level institutions across the country and will now move from lecture halls to dressing rooms as part of efforts to tackle problematic behaviour.

The development was announced at an event attended by President of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy, the Bishopstown native in the third year of his term of office at which UCC was welcomed to the GAA’s Healthy Club project, an initiative that helps clubs support the holistic health of their members.

UCC GAA will be Cork’s first club to include Bystander Intervention training as part of a suite of programmes to enhance their members’ physical, social, emotional, and psychological health.

Cardiac Screening, a Mental Health Campaign, and Alcohol and Substance Abuse awareness will also form part of the Healthy Club project.

Following UCC GAA’s lead, the Cork GAA Healthy Club committee will collaborate with Bystander Intervention programme Director Professor Louise Crowley to develop and deliver a pilot bespoke training programme for identified Cork clubs.

RESPECT

Professor Crowley said: “The UCC Bystander Intervention programme is delighted to partner with UCC GAA, whose players and coaches are committed to respect for all, both on and off the field.

“In completing the Bystander Intervention training and promoting a culture of safety and respect, the members of UCC GAA will be role models for the broader UCC community and will provide important leadership on this critical social issue across the campus.” 

Jim McEvoy of UCC GAA and the Cork GAA health and Wellbeing Committee said:

“UCC GAA Club is delighted to be the first third-level institution to join the GAA Healthy Club family, we look forward to working with Professor Louise Crowley to develop and deliver the Bystander programme to all our members. 

The priority areas of the Healthy Clubs of physical activity, diversity, inclusion, mental fitness, and healthy eating are at the forefront of UCC GAA Healthy Club."

UCC enjoyed a successful season in all areas from camogie and ladies football to hurling and football, fielding multiple teams at junior, intermediate and senior in a variety of third-level competitions, with the Sigerson Cup victory the obvious highlight.

Dylan Foley, Daniel O'Mahony, Shane Merritt, Ruairí Murphy, Mark Cronin and Cathail O'Mahony were all picked in the Electric Ireland Sigerson All-Star 15.

Eoin Roche and Cormac O'Brien made the Fitzgibbon Cup Team of the Year after the College reached the semi-finals.

More in this section

Blarney Cycling Club hosts first round of the Road National with the Donal Crowley Memorial Blarney Cycling Club hosts first round of the Road National with the Donal Crowley Memorial
The Longshot: Snubs not subs more concerning for Pep The Longshot: Snubs not subs more concerning for Pep
Cork City strike late to defeat Waterford and set up Munster Senior Cup final with Cobh Cork City strike late to defeat Waterford and set up Munster Senior Cup final with Cobh
cork gaa
<p>Darragh Flynn lines out for UCC this season in the club championships. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Cork GAA: Details of divisional players lining out for UCC this summer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more