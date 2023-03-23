UCC GAA club launch new Bystander Intervention Programme

CORK GAA clubs will be the first in the country to take training on consent, recognising sexual harassment and violence, and developing skills to speak up and challenge unacceptable behaviour, empowering them to support teammates and others in need.

The Bystander Intervention Programme, developed at University College Cork, has been adopted at third-level institutions across the country and will now move from lecture halls to dressing rooms as part of efforts to tackle problematic behaviour.

The development was announced at an event attended by President of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy, the Bishopstown native in the third year of his term of office at which UCC was welcomed to the GAA’s Healthy Club project, an initiative that helps clubs support the holistic health of their members.

UCC GAA will be Cork’s first club to include Bystander Intervention training as part of a suite of programmes to enhance their members’ physical, social, emotional, and psychological health.

Cardiac Screening, a Mental Health Campaign, and Alcohol and Substance Abuse awareness will also form part of the Healthy Club project.

Following UCC GAA’s lead, the Cork GAA Healthy Club committee will collaborate with Bystander Intervention programme Director Professor Louise Crowley to develop and deliver a pilot bespoke training programme for identified Cork clubs.

RESPECT

Professor Crowley said: “The UCC Bystander Intervention programme is delighted to partner with UCC GAA, whose players and coaches are committed to respect for all, both on and off the field.

“In completing the Bystander Intervention training and promoting a culture of safety and respect, the members of UCC GAA will be role models for the broader UCC community and will provide important leadership on this critical social issue across the campus.”

Jim McEvoy of UCC GAA and the Cork GAA health and Wellbeing Committee said:

“UCC GAA Club is delighted to be the first third-level institution to join the GAA Healthy Club family, we look forward to working with Professor Louise Crowley to develop and deliver the Bystander programme to all our members.

The priority areas of the Healthy Clubs of physical activity, diversity, inclusion, mental fitness, and healthy eating are at the forefront of UCC GAA Healthy Club."

UCC enjoyed a successful season in all areas from camogie and ladies football to hurling and football, fielding multiple teams at junior, intermediate and senior in a variety of third-level competitions, with the Sigerson Cup victory the obvious highlight.

Dylan Foley, Daniel O'Mahony, Shane Merritt, Ruairí Murphy, Mark Cronin and Cathail O'Mahony were all picked in the Electric Ireland Sigerson All-Star 15.

Eoin Roche and Cormac O'Brien made the Fitzgibbon Cup Team of the Year after the College reached the semi-finals.