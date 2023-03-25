Linda Mellerick on the camogie All-Star debacle: Players deserved better

THE Camogie Association issued a statement last week in relation to the cancellation of the 2023 All-Stars tour to Canada.

Cork were the only county to publicly explain that their players would not be travelling such was the inappropriate timing of the event, two weeks out from the All-Ireland championship and right in the middle of the provincial championship.

It is believed however that other counties also expressed their intention to withdraw.

A section of the statement read: "It is with regret that we have had to cancel the proposed PwC All-Stars tour to Calgary Canada in May 2023, having exhausted all options to reschedule. We have consulted and listened to our players and despite doing everything within our power to make the tour work there is very limited space across the calendar year to ensure the tour does not impact any group and respects all competitions.

"The tour is not feasible in 2023 and it is with great disappointment that we have arrived at this position."

That is so disappointing for the players involved. Had the right date been originally chosen this wouldn’t have happened. There were too many parties involved at the late point of trying to reschedule and so it didn’t work out. I always feel that for players who aren’t lucky enough to feature in or win All-Ireland titles, the All-Stars is something that bit more meaningful to them and for all concerned the All-Stars tour is a wonderful reward for a hard year's work well done.

But it’s a holiday, albeit a high-profile one, and the players were right to put their teammates and counties first by withdrawing.

Hopefully, lessons have been learned.

Galway and Tipperary joined Cork on top of the Division 1A table of the Very Camogie League for all of 24 hours last Saturday before Cork comprehensively defeated Kilkenny the following day by 10 points.

PRESSURE

The pressure was placed on Cork to beat Kilkenny and push three points clear with all three sides having a final game this weekend. And they duly delivered in what was a very good display. It’s March, we all know that, so reading too much into the campaign would be foolish. But at the same time Cork at the moment are well ahead of all the others. Kilkenny have had a poor campaign. They were missing Miriam Walsh and Denise Gaule last Sunday.

Amy O’Connor shoots at the goal under pressure from Kilkenny’s Grace Walsh. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Walsh, it seems, even though no one seems to be able to get confirmation, has injured her cruciate and will be out for the remainder of the season. What a blow that is to the former Player of the Year and her team.

Cork too however have lost their fair share but seem to have greater strength in depth to cope. I mentioned maybe three years ago that Cork had the youngest panel of the top three and that Galway and Kilkenny would start hitting retirements around now.

We still aren’t sure who has departed our opponents' panels as the league is always a trial campaign and who knows who will reappear next month. With such a short season; the All-Ireland final being just over four months away, Kilkenny and Galway seem to have a lot to do.

Galway’s defence of their league title got off to a poor start against Tipp but they have improved in the meantime and would have been expected to get the better of Dublin, who are propping up the table. They did, by 1-14 to 0-9 at Duggan Park, which is a poor return if truth be told.

While Dublin made it hard on the hosts Galway should have won that game more convincingly.

Carrie Dolan, Cork’s tormentor in last year’s league final, has excelled from the start of the season and she provided a goal and 10 points to her team’s tally. 1-10 from 1-14 from one player?

Not an encouraging sign! The same applies to Aisling Maher in the Dublin jersey as the former All-Star shot all bar one point of the Dubs’ tally. Tipperary have been going well, their only loss being a narrow two-point one to Cork and they put Clare to the sword at The Ragg. Leading by 0-14 to 0-0 at the interval, they were able to cruise to the finish line for a 1-20 to 0-7 triumph.

The same can’t be said for Clare, who defeated All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in the first round but were falling to a third successive defeat since.