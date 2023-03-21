Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 12:20

Douglas Hall hit Innishvilla for six in CSL U16 cup

Douglas Hall hit Innishvilla for six in CSL U16 cup

Douglas Hall's Jonathan McLoughlin gets on the end of a cross to score past Innishvilla A's Louie O'Sullivan, during their U16 Cup clash at Moneygourney.

Conor Daly

Douglas Hall 6

Innishvilla A 0

Douglas Hall progress to the next round of the Joma/Sportsgear Direct U16 Local Cup following a 6-0 home win over Innishvilla on Sunday.

The home side gave a warning signal to the away defence in the opening couple of minutes of play, with a threatening cross from the left.

The first goal came after just five minutes, Eoin Gibson carrying the ball on the left and firing a powerful effort in at the near post past the goalkeeper to make it 1-0. Gibson went close again shortly after, his low shot saved at the near post.

Douglas Hall had the majority of possession for large portions of the game but the away side were stubborn and defended tirelessly.

The hosts went close again inside fifteen minutes, Shane Tynan’s header from a corner just failing to stay on the right side of the crossbar.

The impressive Evan Cummins created another chance for his side minutes later, his weaving run getting him inside the box but his pull back just couldn’t be turned goal wards.

The home side did eventually double their lead inside twenty minutes. 

Innishvilla A's Senan O'Sullivan goes past Douglas Hall's Evan Cummins, during their U16 Cup clash at Moneygourney.
Innishvilla A's Senan O'Sullivan goes past Douglas Hall's Evan Cummins, during their U16 Cup clash at Moneygourney.

A glorious cross from the left hand side fell to Jonathon McLaughlin at the back stick and he sent it back across goal with a measured finish into the bottom left corner.

Gibson continued to cause problems for the away defenders, showing a good turn of pace and close control with the ball at his feet.

With just over twenty minutes on the clock, Douglas Hall found a third after a period of sus-tained pressure. 

A corner was whipped in from the left and this time Tynan made no mistake, directing the ball goal wards with a fine header into the bottom left corner.

Innishvilla had a long range free kick on the half hour mark, Eddie O’Sullivan stepping up but seeing his effort trail to the left and wide.

Jonathon McLaughlin nearly had a second soon after, but his half volley was brilliantly saved by the visiting keeper, Louie O’Sullivan.

The home side continued to press on, Dylan McCarthy getting on the end of a long ball but his glancing header went just to the right and wide.

Douglas Hall were four goals to the good just before the break, a brilliant cross off the right from McLaughlin put into the back of the net by one of the defenders that was tracking back.

It was 5-0 just after the restart, Conor O’Halloran getting on the end of a cross after some good play and finishing at the near post.

The home side got the last goal of the game minutes later, McLaughlin turning provider as Shane O’Mahoney turned home his cross from close range.

Douglas Hall's Jonathan McLoughlin is tackled by Innishvilla A's Oscar Sloane, during their U16 Cup clash at Moneygourney.
Douglas Hall's Jonathan McLoughlin is tackled by Innishvilla A's Oscar Sloane, during their U16 Cup clash at Moneygourney.

The referee called a halt to proceedings with over a quarter of an hour to go following what appeared to be a serious injury to an Innishvilla player. 

The home side progress to the next round of the competition but more importantly one hopes the aforementioned player makes a speedy recovery.

Douglas Hall: Michael Morley, Tom Hickey, Calum Kearney, Shane Tynan, Finn Hayermark, Dylan McCarthy, Jonathon McLaughlin, Evan Cummins, Shane O’Mahoney, Conor O’Halloran, Eoin Gibson.

Subs: Lewis Lenihan.

Innishvilla A: Louie O’Sullivan, Adam Borneman, Lewis Kiely, Barry McGinn, Nicholas Curtin, Eddie O’Sullivan, Oscar Sloane, Sean O’Carroll, Senan O’Sullivan, Dan McKenna, Aidan Davison.

Subs: Ken Linnane, Calum O’Driscoll.

Referee: Patsy Freyne

More in this section

Cork City owner Dermot Usher explains why he's meeting fans about issues with the Shed Cork City owner Dermot Usher explains why he's meeting fans about issues with the Shed
Ireland v England - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship Andy Farrell: How the England coach became the key figure behind's Ireland Grand Slam
Waterford v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 Clare v Cork: Downey, Harnedy, Cadogan and O'Connor all start for Rebels
cork soccer
The Longshot: Snubs not subs more concerning for Pep

The Longshot: Snubs not subs more concerning for Pep

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more