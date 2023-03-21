Douglas Hall hit Innishvilla for six in CSL U16 cup

Douglas Hall 6

Innishvilla A 0

Douglas Hall progress to the next round of the Joma/Sportsgear Direct U16 Local Cup following a 6-0 home win over Innishvilla on Sunday.

The home side gave a warning signal to the away defence in the opening couple of minutes of play, with a threatening cross from the left.

The first goal came after just five minutes, Eoin Gibson carrying the ball on the left and firing a powerful effort in at the near post past the goalkeeper to make it 1-0. Gibson went close again shortly after, his low shot saved at the near post.

Douglas Hall had the majority of possession for large portions of the game but the away side were stubborn and defended tirelessly.

The hosts went close again inside fifteen minutes, Shane Tynan’s header from a corner just failing to stay on the right side of the crossbar.

The impressive Evan Cummins created another chance for his side minutes later, his weaving run getting him inside the box but his pull back just couldn’t be turned goal wards.

The home side did eventually double their lead inside twenty minutes.

Innishvilla A's Senan O'Sullivan goes past Douglas Hall's Evan Cummins, during their U16 Cup clash at Moneygourney.

A glorious cross from the left hand side fell to Jonathon McLaughlin at the back stick and he sent it back across goal with a measured finish into the bottom left corner.

Gibson continued to cause problems for the away defenders, showing a good turn of pace and close control with the ball at his feet.

With just over twenty minutes on the clock, Douglas Hall found a third after a period of sus-tained pressure.

A corner was whipped in from the left and this time Tynan made no mistake, directing the ball goal wards with a fine header into the bottom left corner.

Innishvilla had a long range free kick on the half hour mark, Eddie O’Sullivan stepping up but seeing his effort trail to the left and wide.

Jonathon McLaughlin nearly had a second soon after, but his half volley was brilliantly saved by the visiting keeper, Louie O’Sullivan.

The home side continued to press on, Dylan McCarthy getting on the end of a long ball but his glancing header went just to the right and wide.

Douglas Hall were four goals to the good just before the break, a brilliant cross off the right from McLaughlin put into the back of the net by one of the defenders that was tracking back.

It was 5-0 just after the restart, Conor O’Halloran getting on the end of a cross after some good play and finishing at the near post.

The home side got the last goal of the game minutes later, McLaughlin turning provider as Shane O’Mahoney turned home his cross from close range.

Douglas Hall's Jonathan McLoughlin is tackled by Innishvilla A's Oscar Sloane, during their U16 Cup clash at Moneygourney.

The referee called a halt to proceedings with over a quarter of an hour to go following what appeared to be a serious injury to an Innishvilla player.

The home side progress to the next round of the competition but more importantly one hopes the aforementioned player makes a speedy recovery.

Douglas Hall: Michael Morley, Tom Hickey, Calum Kearney, Shane Tynan, Finn Hayermark, Dylan McCarthy, Jonathon McLaughlin, Evan Cummins, Shane O’Mahoney, Conor O’Halloran, Eoin Gibson.

Subs: Lewis Lenihan.

Innishvilla A: Louie O’Sullivan, Adam Borneman, Lewis Kiely, Barry McGinn, Nicholas Curtin, Eddie O’Sullivan, Oscar Sloane, Sean O’Carroll, Senan O’Sullivan, Dan McKenna, Aidan Davison.

Subs: Ken Linnane, Calum O’Driscoll.

Referee: Patsy Freyne