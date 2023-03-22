AUL: Shandon Celtic hit St John Bosco's for three in League 2 encounter

Bosco’s never despaired and could have got a second, but Deady headed his effort over from a corner. But, in the end, Shandon had done enough over the 90 minutes to justify their victory as they continue to keep their eyes very much on the title.
Ciaran Denihan, Tommy Laffan, James Wiggins, Brian Rogers, Sean Corcoran, Barry Fitzgerald, Barry Cahill, Ashton Hanaway, Noah Daly, Josh Deady, Paul O’Hanlon.
Joe Weyer and Gary McAuliffe for Barry Cahill and Sean Corcoran (68), Luke Dillon and Eoin Sweeney for Noah Daly and Paul O’Hanlon (75), Mike Abernethy for Ashton Hanaway (77).
Cian O’Driscoll, Liam Eager, Damien Morey, Paul O’Driscoll, Alan O’Driscoll, Charley Daly, Colm Coveney, Conor Kelly, James Gardiner, Glen Cambridge, Ian Shellard.
Graham Hosford for Charley Daly (68), David Cummins for Conor Kelly (73), Jonathon Cronin for Damien Morey (74), James Lordon for James Gardiner (86), Eric Dorgan for Ian Shellard (88).
Richard O’Gorman.