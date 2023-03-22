AUL: Shandon Celtic hit St John Bosco's for three in League 2 encounter

St John Bosco’s 1 Shandon Celtic 3

SHANDON CELTIC continued to maintain their unbeaten record in the league after running out 3-1 winners over St John Bosco’s in their League 2 encounter at Dungourney.

Over the 90 minutes, Shandon had the upper hand for most of the contest, but Bosco’s did produce a better second half performance which made the city side work harder to clinch the victory in the end.

After a lively start, Liam Eager’s effort looped over before Conor Kelly’s cross looked like it was aimed at the head of James Gardiner, but Sean Corcoran tidied up by nicking in to head out for a corner.

But, when Corcoran got himself in the way once again to block from Gardiner, Shandon nosed in front when Ian Shellard showed tremendous determination to seek out a way through before finding the bottom corner with a wonderful finish on 12 minutes.

Shandon were dominant in these opening exchanges and a neat move ended with a cross from Damien Morey that had just too much on it for the in-rushing Glen Cambridge.

Then, from Charley Daly’s in-swinging corner, Denihan had to be sharp to punch clear from the head of Coveney.

Shandon continued to have so much control and after Glen Cambridge won possession before firing low across goal, Shandon came close to getting a second when Cambridge fired straight at Denihan who parried straight into the path of Charley Daly and as Daly took a steadying touch, he was denied a goal-scoring chance when his effort cannoned off Corcoran to safety.

Ciaran Denihan almost paid a price for a careless kick-out which reached Shandon’s Gardiner, but recovered well when he blocked from Gardiner’s effort and when the loose ball arrived for Conor Kelly, Denihan made up for it a second time when he also blocked his effort from reaching the target.

Some more build up play from Shandon followed with Daly finding Kelly who helped on for James Gardiner whose turn and strike went straight at Denihan.

But, Shandon did double their advantage before the break when Glen Cambridge blazed home from the spot following a foul on Conor Kelly in the box.

Shandon started the second half with gusto and added a third when a ball from Eager found Gardiner,who combined with Cambridge before slotting it into the far corner on eight minutes.

Despite being three behind and looking second best in this contest, Bosco’s started to show signs of bumping up their performance and form Brian Rogers’ free kick, Barry Cahill could have done better than scoop his effort over. But, the hosts had another scare when after Denihan made contact with Cambridge’s effort, the ball broke for James Gardiner who was denied by the woodwork from his delicate effort.

James Wiggins was then called upon to produce a top-drawer tackle to deny Gardiner a certain goal-scoring chance.

At the other end, Cian O’Driscoll had to tip away Ashton Hanaway’s effort for a corner.

Bosco’s gave themselves some hope when they clawed one back when Paul O’Hanlon helped on for Josh Deady to hammer his effort past O’Driscoll on 80.

What a chance then fell for Eoin Sweeney when a free kick dropped for him inside the box, but he somehow fired over a gaping target.

Bosco’s never despaired and could have got a second, but Deady headed his effort over from a corner. But, in the end, Shandon had done enough over the 90 minutes to justify their victory as they continue to keep their eyes very much on the title.

ST JOHN BOSCO’S: Ciaran Denihan, Tommy Laffan, James Wiggins, Brian Rogers, Sean Corcoran, Barry Fitzgerald, Barry Cahill, Ashton Hanaway, Noah Daly, Josh Deady, Paul O’Hanlon.

Subs: Joe Weyer and Gary McAuliffe for Barry Cahill and Sean Corcoran (68), Luke Dillon and Eoin Sweeney for Noah Daly and Paul O’Hanlon (75), Mike Abernethy for Ashton Hanaway (77).

SHANDON CELTIC: Cian O’Driscoll, Liam Eager, Damien Morey, Paul O’Driscoll, Alan O’Driscoll, Charley Daly, Colm Coveney, Conor Kelly, James Gardiner, Glen Cambridge, Ian Shellard.

Subs: Graham Hosford for Charley Daly (68), David Cummins for Conor Kelly (73), Jonathon Cronin for Damien Morey (74), James Lordon for James Gardiner (86), Eric Dorgan for Ian Shellard (88).

Referee: Richard O’Gorman.