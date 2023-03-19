Talking points from the Cork footballers' defeat to Louth

LOUTH’S PENALTY

AT the time Louth were in dire need of a boost and it came via the penalty following Sean Powter’s challenge on Ryan Burns after 28 minutes, when Cork, backed by the strong wind, led by 0-7 to 0-2.

It was one of those decisions which could easily have gone Cork’s way in that it seemed more a coming together than an actual tackle by Powter and referee Fergal Kelly could just as well as waved play on.

He did consult his umpires before confirming his verdict and there was a further twist with Micheal Aodh Martin saving Burns’ kick only for the Louth player to palm in the rebound.

CORK’S MISSED CHANCES

Chris Óg Jones could have netted a hat-trick alone in the first half and Ruairí Deane had a couple of opportunities in the second half as well, but Cork shot blanks and couldn’t add to the impressive 13 goals scored up to this juncture.

They were costly misses in that Cork could have been out of sight by the interval, when they only had a point to spare with the prospect of facing the elements on the resumption and also playing with 14 men.

It was 14 versus 14 for 10 minutes during the second half after Louth defender Donal McKenny received a black card, but Cork still struggled to score in the second half.

Facing massed ranks of Louth players allied to the high degree of difficulty of kicking long-range points contributed to Cork’s downfall.

They were level for a fourth time at 0-10 to 1-7 after 56 minutes, but Louth finished strongly to keep in touch with the leaders Derry and Dublin.

LOUTH’S STRONG FINISH

Cork still held a two-point lead, 0-10 to 1-5 following Luke Fahy’s second point in the 50th minute, but Louth gradually got on level terms once again before delighting the capacity 2,500 crowd with those winning points near the end.

Louth kicked two points in quick succession to restore parity and they jumped in front for the first time in the game after 62 minutes with a fine point from full-forward Ciaran Downey before midfielder Tommy Dunne raised one of the loudest roars of the afternoon with a monster kick from distance, three minutes from the end of regulation time.

And Louth made it a three-point game midway through the four minutes added on for stoppages with a Downey free with Cork now needing a goal to salvage something from the tie.

LOUTH TACTICS

It was a carbon copy of their All-Ireland qualifier performance last summer, pulling every outfield player behind the ball every time Cork had possession and that included, when playing with the strong wind in the second half.

This time it worked for Mickey Harte’s side, who meet Dublin in their last game knowing victory would secure promotion.