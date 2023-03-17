Clare v Cork: Downey, Harnedy, Cadogan and O'Connor all start for Rebels

There are first Allianz Hurling League starts of the year for Cork quartet Robert Downey, Séamus Harnedy, Alan Cadogan and Jack O’Connor as the Rebels made eight changes for Sunday’s final Group A clash with Clare (1.45pm).

With top spot in the section and a semi-final spot already assured whatever happens at Cusack Park in Ennis, Cork manager Pat Ryan and his selectors have shuffled their pack.

Downey, Cadogan and O’Connor all featured in the Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League, with Downey and O’Connor playing for UCC in the Fitzgibbon Cup too, but injuries have limited their Cork availability. All three came on in last week’s win over Wexford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, along with Harnedy, who had been sidelined since last autumn.

The other alterations from the Wexford game see goalkeeper Ger Collins come in for his brother Patrick while Dáire O’Leary comes into the full-back line. Cathal Cormack and Cormac O’Brien are the wing-backs, flanking Downey.

Damien Cahalane and Conor Lehane are back on the substitutes’ bench after recent injuries. Niall O’Leary again captains the team.

CORK (Allianz HL v Clare): G Collins (Ballinhassig); N O’Leary (Castlelyons), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), E Roche (Bride Rovers); C Cormack (Blackrock), R Downey (Glen Rovers), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); B Roche (Bride Rovers), E Twomey (St Finbarr’s); D Dalton (Fr O’Neills), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s); A Cadogan (Douglas), P Power (Blarney), J O’Connor (Sarsfields). Subs: G Connolly (Blackrock), D Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), G Millerick (Fr O’Neills), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk), S Quirke (Midleton), D Flynn (Ballygiblin), C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), L Meade (Newcestown), S Kingston (Douglas), C Lehane (Midleton), C Beausang (Midleton).