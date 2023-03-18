Linda Mellerick on Cork camogie: Kilkenny at Nowlan Park will offer a serious test 

SUNDAY: Division 1A: Cork v Kilkenny, UPMC Nowlan Park, 11.30am.

IT'S an unusually early throw-in this Sunday in the Very league round four tie between Cork and Kilkenny in Nowlan Park.

Typically the games are on Saturday but this is a curtain raiser to Kilkenny and Waterford in the hurling league at 1.45pm.

I imagine Cork will be on the road at 8am for the 11.30am start.

Cork taking the points against Tipperary a fortnight ago was important as its put them in the driving seat to reach the final. A victory on Sunday would seal it.

They lead the table on nine points with Tipperary and Galway behind on six each, Tipperary in second place on scoring difference by +18.

Cork are +18 ahead of Tipp too. If Cork can beat Kilkenny in their home turf its hard to imagine either Tipp or Galway catching Cork even if they both win their final two games. The three could finish on 12 points, that’s still a possibility, but scoring difference would put Cork through.

While Galway could rack up a large score against Dublin it won’t be enough as they sit on -36 behind Cork.

So can Cork effectively seal the deal this weekend?

It'll be a tough one. Outside of the four cruciate side-lined members of the panel, and I’ve been omitting Ciara O’Sullivan in recent weeks in that category, Katrina and Pam Mackey remain side-lined.

Katrina is still struggling with her ribs and lung area from their opening round. Pam continues to nurse a hamstring tear.

Orla Cronin won’t make it back for tomorrow while Laura Treacy and Aoife Healy had to undergo fitness tests late in the week.

With just 20 outfield fit players at his disposal, Matthew Twomey may delve into the intermediate squad for back-up, who themselves are out against Galway at home today.

It’s not been an ideal start to training for Cork with so many players tied up in third-level competition to early February and so many injuries, but they have achieved maximum league points, the next two games arguably their toughest though, Tipp aside.

Twomey is relishing the challenge.

“It’s exactly what you want now. They’ll have a crowd for their hurling match afterwards. They’re going to give to us.

"They might be wounded (after losing a couple of games) but we’re a small bit wounded after last year as well! It looks like a very appetising game. Very much looking forward to it.

They’re the games you want, inside in Nowlan Park, the stadium and the pitch it is. That’s what you want.”

Mention of the tie brought a wide smile from Treacy last week, who has enjoyed and endured some tremendous battles with the Cats.

“Here we go again! We always love playing down there to be honest. It’s a great pitch, great stadium so we’re really looking forward to that one,” said a hoping to be fit Treacy.

SLOW START

Kilkenny had a slow league start. Maybe their All-Ireland celebratory January holiday didn’t help.

It was a much-needed three points for Brian Dowling’s panel last weekend against Dublin following the defeats to Clare and Galway on previous weekends, but with some six minutes remaining, there was only one score between the sides.

Dublin are possibly the weakest side in the 1A league so that win wasn’t anything to boast about.

The return of Kellyann Doyle will please Dowling but with Miriam Walsh still side-lined its bittersweet. At this point Kilkenny will not contest the league final they last won in 2021.

Championship preparation is what it’s all about for them now and maybe a bit of pride facing rivals Cork in their own patch so I’m expecting a good game here.

I was impressed with Meabh Murphy last weekend against Tipp. She has certainly grown as a defender since last season. It’s great to see. The more game-time debutant Aoife Healy can get the better too. Defensively Cork were very good. We need more from midfield and up front.

In some areas, we aren’t getting the return from established players that we should be getting. Players are fading out of games in some cases.

Is it match fitness at this early stage? Possibly. Cork’s style is a running and support game so that brings more players into the action.

As a player, you need to find that action.