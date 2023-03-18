Premier League statistics tell their own stories

WITH the Premier League set to take its international break for the Euro 2024 qualifications after this weekend’s set of fixtures, it feels quite similar to a school getting their med-terms. So it is appropriate that Opta (the sports stats people) happened to dump a load of figures and observations on the Premier League this week in a report card style, to labour the school analogy.

So lets see how the children.. ahem the teams, did this term.

Arsenal

The north London boys have been diligent this year and their results see them top of the class, winning 21 of their 27 games. But one statistic, dare we say naivety if not addressed, may see them slip down the order. No other club has been as generous as the Gunners, who committed 16 errors leading directly to opponents having a shot on goal.

Aston Villa

Speaking of generosity to others. No other side have conceded more own goals than Villa in the division, only for there being far worse sides in the league, then the four own goals could have been a lot more costly.

Bournemouth's Philip Billing (left) celebrates with Jack Stephens after the final whistle in the Premier League match against Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

Bournemouth

Up until last weekend, Bournemouth were one of two sides not to have been awarded a penalty. That other side was Liverpool, who of course were promptly awarded one against Bournemouth last Saturday. And of course, which Mo Salah duly missed, meaning that the Cherries remain goalless from the penalty spot along with Liverpool 0/1, Crystal Palace, and Southampton 0/2.

Brentford

The Bees have neither won from going behind nor lost from going ahead this season. How’s that for consistency?

Brighton

Only Man City play more passes per sequence of play than Brighton. One of the many stats that show Brighton are one of the most improved sides and make many of the top six statistics.

Chelsea's Timo Werner celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game before it being overturned by VAR for offside during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Chelsea

Chelsea have been caught offside more than any other side, on a total of 59 times this season. It may explain their mid-table position and lack of goals.

Crystal Palace

The only side yet to win a game in 2023. Putting Patrick Viera in a bit of a dangerous spot of the next manager most likely to get the sack.

Everton's James Tarkowski celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Goodison Park, Liverpool. But it's been his defence where he's really stood out. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Everton

Improved of late, and that’s mostly down to them blocking more shots on target than any other team. And that’s mostly down to James Tarkowski, who has already blocked 59 shots alone this season. Plenty sore thighs one imagines. Ouch.

Fulham

The Cottagers have scored more goals from set-pieces (16) than any other side in the Premier League.

Leeds

The Yorkshire men have made more tackles than anyone else. Of the 578 made 343 were successful. Doing a lot of work without too much reward.

Leicester

Haven’t scored a winner or an equaliser in the second half in any Premier League game this season.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (left) celebrates scoring their side's third of seven goals against Man United at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Liverpool

Over a third of all their goals this season were scored in just two games. Mainly the 9-0 win over Bournemouth and 7-0 against Man United.

Man City

City have used fewer players than any other side this season. Amazing when you consider the depth of their squad. And may explain their new confidence in the Champions League this year.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts after Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scored his side's fifth goal during their Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, Picture: Photo/Jon Supe

Man United

Despite much improvement this season, they are the only side to have conceded six goals or more on more than one occasion this year.

Newcastle

The Magpies have failed to score from a corner since their Boxing Day triumph over Leicester City. When Joelinton bagged a header in the 3-0 rout. It may by a symptom of their decline of late after a great start to the season.

Nottingham Forest

Forest have won fewer corners than any other team in the Premier League. A severe lack of attacking options may explain this stat.

Southampton

The Saints have secured more points from a losing position than any other side in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring the first of two goal Forest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. But he has struggled to get a hat-trick of late

Spurs

While Harry Kane continues to rack up his record goals total, he hasn’t scored a hat-trick since he scored six hat-tricks in the 2017 season. He’s scored two goals in a game on 19 occasions since his last hat-trick.

West Ham

The Hammers have not had a 1-1 draw, in all competitions, since that scoreline against Burnley in the league back in December 2021.

Wolves

Their 3-0 win over Liverpool last month was the only time they scored more than three goals in 43 games.