Late Drama as Cork United hang on for win over Cork Athletic in SFAI U12 Munster final

Cork United 2

Cork Athletic 1

CORK UNITED took the honours in the SFAI Under 12 Munster Final with a narrow 2-1 win over Cork Athletic in the Minster Final which was held in Cahir Park over the weekend.

Cork Utd had the first shot on goal within the first couple of minutes when Fionn O’Flaherty had a shot from just outside the goal which went wide of the mark and another chance in the 7th minute when the Athletic keeper did well to clear the ball upfield ahead of Utd’s Sean Hogan.

Cork Athletic started to press forward and had a number of chances from Mateo Simek and Liam O’Keeffe before Athletic keeper Harry Lutz saved well from Sean Hogan at the other end as play was going from end to end at this stage.

However, despite all of the play and chances, both team went in at the break scoreless.

Cork Athletic goalkeeper Harry Lutz catches a high ball during the SFAI U12 Inter League Munster Final against Cork United in Cahir. . Picture: Howard Crowdy

United had a good chance within three minutes of the restart with a good team passing move falling to Hogan but his effort was well covered by Lutz.

In the 41st minute United took the lead when a throw in was met by Harry Ledwick who fired the ball into the back of the Athletic net from 25 yards for the opening score.

Utd’s Bobby Harrington had an effort on goal but his shot went wide, while at the other end Destiny Okharedia had two good chances in the space of two minutes only for his efforts to go wide as well.

United were now pressing forward and almost doubled their score when Fionn O’Flaherty’s effort came off the crossbar which was followed by a period of dominance from Athletic only to see their efforts on goal well blocked by the United defence.

The game took a twist with just over five minutes remaining when Athletic’s substitute keeper was sent off for a foul outside the area only for United to add a second from a free kick which was only half cleared and duly fell to Jamie O’Donovan whose low shot found the back of the net.

However, less than a minute later Athletic managed to pull one back when Will Twomey found Keelan Ryan in the centre who made it 2-1 from 12 yards.

Cork United captain Tom Mulconry pictured with the SFAI U12 Inter League Munster trophy following his teams victory over Cork Athletic in the final played in Cahir. Picture: Howard Crowdy

It made for a tense couple of minutes, but it was United who prevailed and took the trophy on the day.

Cork Utd: Bodhi Yelverton, Ben Senga, Peter White, Jaydee Foley, Tom Mulconry, Harry Ledwick, Fionn O’Flaherty, Bobby Harrington, Sean Hogan, Cian Duke, Jamie O’Donovan, Daniel Hall, Conor Barry, Cathal Lynch, Obura Obiju, Ben Cotter, Ronan O’Rourke, Lorcan Evans

Cork Athletic: Harry Lutz, Cillian McClafferty, Ronan O’Mullane, Eoin Dollard, David Jozefowski, Liam O’Keeffe, Destiny Okhuredia, Ollie Power, Matteo Simek. Gavin Hurrold, Rauri Mulvihill, Noah White, Adam Gouja, Jack McCarthy, Cameron Thompson, Will Twomey, Keelan Ryan, Will Pollack

Referee: Michael Corrigan.