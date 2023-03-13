Cheltenham: Looking for value in the Cork runners at the Festival

THE Cheltenham Festival gets underway tomorrow and we are expecting a massive number of Irish-trained winners.

The Supreme Novices’ is some spectacle – it is the first race of the Festival and always delivers.

Despite running a shocker last time out, Facile Vega can get team Ireland off to a flying start by taking the opener for team Willie Mullins. Lisgoold jockey Paul Townend is hot favourite for the jockeys title and he will be looking for a good start on this well-fancied favourite. Having won the Champion Bumper at the Festival last year, Willie Mullins’ latest star will have plenty of supporters. They went far too fast on his most recent outing and he can bounce back to winning ways in the Supreme.

Royal Bond Novice Hurdle winner Marine Nationale looks to be thriving and could launch a big Cheltenham debut. The Supreme Novices’ would be a natural target for him, having taken a big step forward with a Grade 1 success at Fairyhouse in December. Of the others in the line-up, High Definition could be the big play each way. In the care of Joseph O'Brien, he was a high-class horse on the flat and if putting it all together, he could strike a serious blow.

Tenzing with jockey Kieran Callaghan, the eventual winner, (nearest) clearing the last with Roped In and jockey Aidan Kelly at Cork Racecourse, Mallow, last year. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Outsiders are a thrilling part of horse racing betting and Tenzing is worth a little each way punt in the National Hunt Chase. The six-year-old is trained by Willie Mullins and he's generally available at around 25-1. He's got to turn around form with Mahler Misson and I'm confident he can run a big race over the three-mile-five trip which is certain to bring out further improvement.

This is the target for quite some time and at a fancy price, he's worthy of a little support. Gaillard Du Mesnil will start as favourite for Willie Mullins and I think it's worth opposing at short odds.

Of the others, Churchstonewarrior is worth a mention for Rathcormac-based trainer Jonathan Sweeney.

Churchstonewarrior, ridden by Aidan Coleman, won The William Hill Ten Up Novice Chase. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Churchstonewarrior secured a deserved first victory over fences with a determined display in the William Hill Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan. Jonathan Sweeney’s stable star has a bumper success and two wins over hurdles to his credit, but had to make do with the runner-up spot in his first three chase starts – most recently coming home behind Gaillard Du Mesnil in a Grade One at Leopardstown over Christmas. He's another that should run a big race.

If the ground stays good then Home By The Lee is worthy of market support in the Stayers Hurdle and has done nothing wrong all season.

He was sixth in this race last year but has won at Navan and Leopardstown and improved this term as they are riding him differently and it’s working. Trained by Joseph O'Brien, he looks great value at around 5-1.

Galopin Des Champs is favourite to land this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup following two imperious victories this season. The Willie Mullins-trained star is a very short price and it may be worth looking further down the betting for each-way value. Maybe A Plus Tard could be the one to follow for trainer Henry De Bromhead. The defending champion has only run once since winning this last year and he will need to bounce back from that well-below effort. However, he's with the right man and he could be the value bet.

UNBEATABLE

The Champion Hurdle favourite is Constitution Hill for trainer Nicky Henderson and is odds-on to take the crown, the potential superstar has looked unbeatable following two runs this season. The Wille Mullins-trained State Man is the big Irish hope.