Cork hurling star Seamus Harnedy marks his comeback in league win for St Ita's

IT'S hurling all the way again the Bank Holiday weekend in East Cork.

The second round of the local Imokilly leagues offer plenty of potential exciting action to enjoy for GAA supporters in the division across the St Patrick's festivities.

Carraig n bhFear, who are at home to Carrigtwohill on Sunday morning, were one of the real eye-catchers on the opening weekend of action.

Their game against Cobh doubled up as the final of the 2022 Junior Hurling 1 competition and the team in red and green certainly hit the ground running with a fine 0-25 to 0-12 win over Cobh, who were last season's beaten championship finalists.

It was an historic first ever top flight league title for the club and local man Don Hegarty of the East Cork Board CCC had the honour of presenting the cup to his colleague Aaron Dorgan, who was captain of the team last year.

With early silverware in the trophy cabinet and strong displays produced by Timmy Geaney, Brendan Murphy and Billy Connolly first day out, the hosts will be hoping to continue on an upward spiral against Carrigtwohill.

Incidentally, former Cork All-Ireland camogie winner Cathriona Foley has joined the new coaching staff in Carraig na bhFear where she is in the company of new team manager Colm O'Reilly, Con Burns and Liam Spillane. Foley also enjoyed success at club level with the Muskerry team that beat St Finbarr's to win a county.

This week's Division 1 league action gets underway on Thursday evening under the Riverstown floodlights when Sarsfield's take on St Ita's.

Cork star Seamie Harnedy made an immediate impression off the bench when he was introduced during his team's 0-16 to 0-13 opening day win away to Fr O'Neill's. The Rebel All-Star is on the road to recovery from injury.

Sars themselves were involved in a similar type of game, as they overcame Bride Rovers by 0-16 to 0-13.

St Patrick's Day in Cobh will have the tricolour jerseys of Rovers making the journey to the harbour town, with both sides looking to get their first brace of points.

The top-tier games will be rounded off on Monday evening when Fr O'Neill's make the short trip to Killeagh. The hosts would have been well pleased with their six-point opening win away in Carrigtwohill.

Elsewhere, Cloyne's second string will be hoping to make it two wins from two starts as they host neighbours Aghada on Sunday afternoon. The men in black and red were 1-16 to 0-13 winners over Castlemartyr recently in what was also the 2022 Junior Hurling League 3 final.

Cloyne, who had Brian Motherway in top form from placed balls, led by 0-14 to 0-7 at the break and eventually sealed their win with a late goal. Midleton and St Catherine's, both winners already, meet on Sunday, Watergrasshill will be looking to get off the mark against Youghal who won their opener and Castlemartyr host Killeagh in the other grade two games.