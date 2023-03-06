Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 09:00

Passing Tipp test shows Cork camogie team moving in the right direction 

'They’re full of confidence, a very fit team, a well-trained team, and they put it right up to us.'
Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey after the Tipp game with Amy O’Connor and Orlaith Cahalane. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Linda Mellerick

CORK manager Matthew Twomey was delighted with the tough game against Tipperary after two relatively comfortable opening games against Dublin and Clare.

“That was a total battle out there now. In fairness to Tipperary, we expected it coming up here.

“They’re full of confidence, a very fit team, a well-trained team, and they put it right up to us. There was a lot of questions asked and some were good, some not so good but we’re coming out with three wins from three games but with a lot of work still to do.”

It was a good opening half where Cork led 1-8 to 0-5 before Tipp finished the half strongly.

“I put that down to us rather than Tipperary. I think we took our foot off the pedal and took the wrong option. Our distribution was poor there for a while and we got caught for it. I’d say a lot of their scores coming up to halftime was from us giving away ball so look that’s something we have to work on.

“As we saw now today the opposition is after getting stronger with a bit more pressure applied. We panicked a bit at times but heading in now to play Kilkenny and Galway we need to be a bit smarter with the ball.”

Cork never allowed Tipp to get the lead after they drew level just after halftime.

Absolutely I thought our backs were brilliant. Even when they were shooting for goal we had three and four around them.

“They hadn’t a hope of getting a proper shot off. I’m delighted with that side of things.

“I suppose our most disappointing thing was our distribution. Their full-back was in oceans of space and we kept hitting her. It’s something our coach Liam Cronin has been working on so that’s probably the only major disappointment coming out of here today. But look, we’re still in the first week of March with three wins out of three and with a lot to do.”

CRUCIAL

Matthew was complimentary of substitute Emma Murphy who came on and got a crucial point.

“We find Emma a huge impact sub. She’s extremely important to us. When a half-back has been playing for forty minutes and sees Emma coming on, the speed of her.

“And she’s always good for a score. We’re waiting for her to get that goal and when it comes it’s going to be a big one.

“But a brilliant player and Aoife Healy as well, she’s had a tough week and she’s playing with UCC in the football again Wednesday night so we didn’t want to start her. But she too made a big impact.

“Look the competition for places is there.”

