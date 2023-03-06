Cork GAA: Seandún sponsorship has special meaning for AOS Security

THE Seandún Division received a major boost for the coming season when it was announced that AOS Security will be the new hurling and football league and championship sponsors.

Speaking at the launch managing director of AOS Security Jess O’Sullivan spoke about her company's privilege in getting involved with Seandún.

“AOS Security are very honoured to be the main sponsor of the Seandún league and championships in both codes for the coming season,” said Jess.

The O’Sullivan family have a big association with the division as Jess reflected on her late husband love for the city championships.

"It goes back to my late husband Alan who played and was involved with Brian Dillon's right up to his untimely death in September 2016. My children were reared with the Brian Dillons ethos so we are very aware of the work that goes into running these championships."

AOS Security do a lot of work within the GAA and are very well-known in this city.

“We started the company 28 years ago and have grown although we are still very much family orientated we have staff that have been with us since we were founded and to be honest I would like to think that we consolidated many great relationships with companies on Leeside."

The growth of the company has seen them rise to the number one company for events in this country with Live at the Marquee one of the many gigs they handle for promoter Jim Aitken. AOS Security are presently highly involved in doing work for the GAA in Cork.

“We provide the security management services for Páirc Uí Chaoimh since its redevelopment and slightly before that and thankfully we have a great relationship with the management team at the stadium.

“In the event world, our company has worked in almost every GAA stadium in this country and are highly involved with the Munster Council for security in all their championship games.

We also do some sponsorship for Brian Dillon's juvenile section and to me, it is something my late husband Alan would want us to do as he absolutely loved his club.”

Seandún secretary Mick Buckley is in his final year in the role and is thrilled with the link-up.

“It is fantastic news that AOS Security have come on board for the 2022/23 league and championships within our division and we hope they enjoy the experience with the Seandún division.”

POPULAR

Sponsorship is crucial to the survival of all sports according to the hardworking secretary.

"It is so hard with the climate we live in to get people to invest money into sport and having known Jess for many years I do believe she will enjoy the experience of championship games at Ballinlough.

AOS Security are new sponsors of the City Division Championships: Pat Sheehan, Brian Twomey, Megan Farr, Mick Higgins, Noel Collins and Mick Buckley receiving a cheque from Jess O'Sullivan of AOS Security. Picture: Larry Cummins

“Ballinlough is probably one of the most popular GAA venues in this city as many top hurling and football stars with various clubs have graced the famous pitch.

“The championship draws date has yet to be fixed but I think looking at the delegates' enthusiasm all clubs are rearing to go for what should be a great season under the AOS Security banner.”