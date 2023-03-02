Cheltenham countdown: Jody Townend showing top form ahead of the Festival

LESS than two weeks to Cheltenham and last weekend was the final opportunity for horses to stake a claim for a late passage to Prestbury Park.

Cork jockey Paul Townend is currently best priced 4/9 to be leading jockey at the upcoming festival and on Saturday at Fairyhouse he partnered both Grade 3 winners on an interesting card.

Bialystok and Paul Townend (right) beats off Thecompanysergeant (Daniel King) for trainer Willie Mullins and owner Rich & Susannah Ricci. Picture: Healy Racing

Zenta, who’d won a Listed Hurdle at Auteuil in September, earned her ticket to the Triumph Hurdle in Cheltenham despite giving Townend a few anxious moments with bad mistakes at the final two hurdles.

Townend gave a masterclass from the front as Kemboy jumped for fun out in front, securing his first victory since the 2021 Irish Gold Cup. Kemboy clearly relished the drop in class and the good news for Cork racegoers is that we might see him on Easter Sunday at Cork Racecourse for the Grade 3 Imperial Call Chase.

Aintree is another option, for the Betair Bowl a race he won in 2019 when he was superlative from the front under Ruby Walsh.

Both horses won by half a length and it’s fair to say Jody Townend’s tactical acumen was the difference between victory and defeat in both races.

She was particularly good in the bumper deputising for Patrick Mullins as she guided the keen-going debutant West End Victory to a hugely popular victory for his enthusiastic syndicate (Syndicates Racing) who gave Jody a Cheltenham-like reception on her return.

That victory saw Jody ride out her 3lb claim but she remains a huge cog in the Closutton wheel for Willie Mullin’s yard.

Incidentally, Thursday’s double was a career first for the Midleton native and she’d also combined with dad Tim Townend on Port Rashid in the 2020 renewal of this race at Thurles.

The 12-year-old veteran holds a special place in Jody’s heart as he gave her a first-ever career victory under rules in 2018 at Tramore in a Maiden Hurdle.

He also gave her a first victory over fences again at Tramore when the pair combined in 2021 in a beginners chase.

PRODIGIOUS

The finish showcased the prodigious talent of two of Ireland’s best young pilots O’Sullivan and Aidan Kelly, who was on the mark in Sunday’s valuable Barberstown Castle Handicap Chase aboard Limerick Lace.

Michael O’Sullivan has two top rides at the upcoming Cheltenham festival with Marine Nationale (Supreme) and Good Land (Ballymore) having realistic chances having already provided Michael with his two Grade One victories.