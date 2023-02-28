Lions win frenetic cup tie in Camden

Crosshaven AFC 3

Lions AFC 4

Camden was the setting for this SFAI Subway U14 National Cup Last 16 battle between Crosshaven and Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Blustery conditions could have made for a cagey affair but this cup tier was frenetic from the off, the visitors eventually coming out on top of a seven goal thriller.

Lions started the better of the two sides and showed intent early on, the constant threat that was Sean Dempsey was put through with a ball over the top but keeper Hughie Murphy came out of his box to clear.

The striker kept the defenders honest throughout the game and put in a stellar performance that included an impressive hat-trick.

After fifteen minutes the away side broke the deadlock with some individual brilliance.

Sean Dempsey was played through with a long ball on the counter attack. He carried the ball from halfway, steadied himself and dispatched well into the roof of the net.

The game took off at breakneck pace but eased somewhat when Lions took the lead and steadied themselves into the game.

This exemplified by their captain Conor Dempsey in the middle of the park who was a standout player on the pitch and looked at ease with the ball at his feet.

The visitors doubled their lead just over ten minutes later, Sean Dempsey involved again as he broke down the left but saw his shot well saved by the keeper.

However Conor Dempsey was on hand at the edge of the box to pick up the rebound and guide the ball into the bottom right corner.

With five minutes left in the half, the constant source of energy that was Sean Auzins was brought down in the area and awarded a penalty. Diarmuid Kelly stepped up for the home side and fired the ball into the bottom right corner.

The second half started with Crosshaven firing on all cylinders and they were soon rewarded for their positive play.

They broke down the right, the ball played into Auzins who lobbed the keeper with a deft touch to equalise for his side.

Just minutes later the home side took the lead for the first time. A free kick launched from their own half bobbled around in the area before breaking to Oscar Mansfield who dispatched a powerful shot into the top corner.

With a little over ten minutes to go Lions found an equaliser. Sean Dempsey was fouled while dribbling goal wards and the referee pointed to the spot.

He stepped up himself and fin-ished expertly into the bottom right corner.

With extra time looming, Lions found their winner through hat-trick hero Sean Dempsey.

He picked up a long ball from midfield and rounded the keeper before unleashing an impressive strike into the right top corner.

Crosshaven never gave in but ultimately Lions came away with the win and in doing so, booked their place in the business end of the cup.

Crosshaven AFC: Hughie Murphy, Oscar Mansfield, Theo Murphy, Eoin Canty, Peter McCann, Sean Auzins, Jack O'Herlihy, Fergus Murphy, Dominic Pentony, Diarmuid Kelly, Chris Long.

Subs: William Black. Fionn Murphy, Sean Javier, Sam Cannon.

Lions AFC: Shane Ruane, Danny Campion, Jamie Mahony, Sean Mockler, Evan Stanley, Harry Donoghue, Brett Hovenden, Conor Dempsey, Sean Dempsey, Joey Dempsey, Fionn O’Sullivan.

Subs: Cormac Flynn, Matthew Bowe, Sean Farrell, Rian Dwyer, Shane Townsend.

Referee: Pat Ryan