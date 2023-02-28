Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 18:28

Lions win frenetic cup tie in Camden

Lions win frenetic cup tie in Camden

Padraig McGrath of Corinthian Boys is tackled from behind by Shay Waller of Shannon Hibernians during the SFAI U16 National Cup game at Castletreasure. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Conor Daly

Crosshaven AFC 3

Lions AFC 4

Camden was the setting for this SFAI Subway U14 National Cup Last 16 battle between Crosshaven and Lions on Sunday afternoon. 

Blustery conditions could have made for a cagey affair but this cup tier was frenetic from the off, the visitors eventually coming out on top of a seven goal thriller.

Lions started the better of the two sides and showed intent early on, the constant threat that was Sean Dempsey was put through with a ball over the top but keeper Hughie Murphy came out of his box to clear. 

The striker kept the defenders honest throughout the game and put in a stellar performance that included an impressive hat-trick.

After fifteen minutes the away side broke the deadlock with some individual brilliance. 

Sean Dempsey was played through with a long ball on the counter attack. He carried the ball from halfway, steadied himself and dispatched well into the roof of the net.

The game took off at breakneck pace but eased somewhat when Lions took the lead and steadied themselves into the game. 

This exemplified by their captain Conor Dempsey in the middle of the park who was a standout player on the pitch and looked at ease with the ball at his feet.

The visitors doubled their lead just over ten minutes later, Sean Dempsey involved again as he broke down the left but saw his shot well saved by the keeper. 

However Conor Dempsey was on hand at the edge of the box to pick up the rebound and guide the ball into the bottom right corner.

With five minutes left in the half, the constant source of energy that was Sean Auzins was brought down in the area and awarded a penalty. Diarmuid Kelly stepped up for the home side and fired the ball into the bottom right corner.

The second half started with Crosshaven firing on all cylinders and they were soon rewarded for their positive play. 

They broke down the right, the ball played into Auzins who lobbed the keeper with a deft touch to equalise for his side.

Just minutes later the home side took the lead for the first time. A free kick launched from their own half bobbled around in the area before breaking to Oscar Mansfield who dispatched a powerful shot into the top corner.

With a little over ten minutes to go Lions found an equaliser. Sean Dempsey was fouled while dribbling goal wards and the referee pointed to the spot. 

He stepped up himself and fin-ished expertly into the bottom right corner.

With extra time looming, Lions found their winner through hat-trick hero Sean Dempsey. 

He picked up a long ball from midfield and rounded the keeper before unleashing an impressive strike into the right top corner.

Crosshaven never gave in but ultimately Lions came away with the win and in doing so, booked their place in the business end of the cup.

Crosshaven AFC: Hughie Murphy, Oscar Mansfield, Theo Murphy, Eoin Canty, Peter McCann, Sean Auzins, Jack O'Herlihy, Fergus Murphy, Dominic Pentony, Diarmuid Kelly, Chris Long.

Subs: William Black. Fionn Murphy, Sean Javier, Sam Cannon.

Lions AFC: Shane Ruane, Danny Campion, Jamie Mahony, Sean Mockler, Evan Stanley, Harry Donoghue, Brett Hovenden, Conor Dempsey, Sean Dempsey, Joey Dempsey, Fionn O’Sullivan.

Subs: Cormac Flynn, Matthew Bowe, Sean Farrell, Rian Dwyer, Shane Townsend.

Referee: Pat Ryan

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia - UEFA U17 Championship Qualifier Group 5 Cork's Mark O’Mahony gets off the mark at Brighton 
Kildare v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 Cork football team news: Rebels reveal side to take on Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Ireland Rugby Squad Training and Media Conference Jack Crowley in line to shine for Ireland in Rome as team picked for Italy clash
cork soccer
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Dutch driver Max Verstappen will begin his hunt for a third title in Bahrain this Sunday.</p>

The Longshot: Taking it to the Max will be hard for track rivals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more