Singleton's SuperValu Brunell find a way to beat a very tough Wildcats side in the Super League

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell 75

Waterford Wildcats 72

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell had a very hard fought victory against Waterford Wildcats in an over-physical MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League at the Parochial Hall on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors got the better start to the game with two baskets from Kate Hickey and Caitlin Gloeckner, however, Brunell responded with a baseline three pointer by Kelly Sexton and a layup and bonus by Edel Thornton to lead 6-4 after two minutes of play.

Wildcats restored their lead 13-10 with basketball form their American pairing Karli Seay and Jasmine Walker to lead 16-12 with two minutes remaining in the opening period.

The home side finished the quarter with a powerful drive to the basket by their American player Akilah Bethel to trail 22-14.

Wildcats made the perfect start to the to the second quarter with three baskets in succession from Walker and Kate Hickey to extend their lead to 28-14.

The home side went on ten point run with baskets by Bethel (her 14th point of the game) and big three pointer from Katie Walshe to reduce the deficit 28-23 after 15 minutes of play.

Brunell tied the game 30-30 with a long range shot beyond the arc forcing Wildcats coach Tommy O’Mahony into a instead timeout to talk things over with his team.

Lauryn Homan finished the period with a lovely spin move for Brunell to lead 37-35 at the half.

Coach Liam Culloty talks to the team Singleton's SuperValu Brunell during a timeout in the Miss Quote.ie Womens Superleague game against Waterford Wildcats at The Parochial Hall, Gurranabraher. Pic: Larry Cummins

Both sides exchanged three pointers by Homan and Walker respectively, before Sarah Hickey gave the visitors a 44-41 lead thee minute from the restart.

It was nip and tuck for the next six minutes, but when Kate Hickey nailed a monster three pointer it gave Wildcats a 57-53 lead forcing Brunell’s coach Liam Culloty into a timeout.

Bethel finished with a strong move to the basket through contact to level the game 57-57 to finish the third period.

The home team opened a 62-57 lead with consecutive baskets from Homan and Bethel two minutes from the restart.

Both sides traded baskets coming down the stretch, but when Brunell’s American Bethel was called for a charging foul, which was her fifth foul, she had to leave the game with her side leading 73-70, however, her side still found a way to dig out a impressive victory over very physical Wildcats team.

Top scorers for Singleton's SuperValu Brunell: A Bethel 26, K Sexton 15, L Homan 15.

Wildcats: J Walker 27, S Hickey 14, K Hickey 10.

SINGLETON'S SUPERVALU BRUNELL: E Thornton, D O’Leary, A Braham, M Finnegan, L Homan, R Sexton, R Lynch, K Walshe, K Sexton, A Bethel, E Payton L Crean-Hickey.

WATERFORD WILDCATS: C Kavanagh, H Rohan, S Deegan, M Liston, K Hickey, S Hickey, C Gloeckner, J Walker, K Seay, L Connolly I Fitzgerald.

Referees: A Pauliulenas ( Carlow), M Landos ( Portlaoise)